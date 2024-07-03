Standard Surfactants Ltd Summary

Standard Surfactants Ltd (SSL) was founded in 1990 by the Garg family at Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. A professionally managed company controlled by the Garg Group, Kanpur, has a sustained presence in surfactants (surface active agents) and synthetic detergents. The Company is engaged mainly in the manufacturing and selling of Detergents and Organic Chemicals.The Groups footprints span sectors such as Surfactant Manufacturing, Trading of Petrochemicals, Waxes, Sulphur, Solvents, Real Estate & Automobile. Efficient capital structure, operational discipline and a widespread distribution network have together attributed to enhance the Group and enabled the organisation to deliver value to consumers.SSL put up its second unit to manufacture 90% active matter sulphonic acid from linear alkyl benzene (LAB) and also synthetic detergents in 1992, at Mandideep, Madhya Pradesh; the first being at Rania, UP. The Film Sulphonation Plant, set up in 1995, commenced production of 97% LABS with additional capacity to produce ADS. It further set up two manufacturing units, located at Mandideep (Bhopal) and Rania (Kanpur) for the manufacturing of Synthetic Detergent Powder & Cake with processing and packaging facilities.The largest non-captive surfactant manufacturer in north India, the company serves customers like HLL, P&G, Godrej and Shaw Wallace. Besides having a captive demand for 6000 tpa of surfactants for its detergent division, it also has a tie-up with P&G to pick up at least 50% of its requirement of surfactants from SSL. This demand, estimated at 5000 tpa currently, is likely to go up to 8000 tpa by 1997.Standard Group represents warehousing for Indian Oil Corporation and with a net volume of approximately 65,000 MT/ Annum with the products like sulphur, Polymers, Paraffin Wax. They are also traders of PVC & Solvents, and are one of the leading players in the industry. During 1997-98, the company has added more products in its line of production i.e. calcium alkyl benzene sulphontae, emulsifiers etc. It has also increased its installed capacity of synthetic detergents by 18000 TPA.In 1999-2000, the FMCG division was developed by strengthening of sales network and adding new products to the existing line viz., Agarbatti, Hair Oil,etc. The Surfactants business launched more products in year 2001. In 2002, Spray Drying Plant was commissioned.