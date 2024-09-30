|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Outcome of 35th Annual General Meeting of STANDARD SURFACTANTS LIMITED (The Company) held on Monday, 30.09.2024 at 68-A, Dada Nagar, Kanpur-208022, U.P. commenced at 02:30 P.M. and concluded at 03:05 P.M. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) 35th Annual General Meeting voting results pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/10/2024) Re-submission of Proceedings/Outcome of 35th Annual General Meeting of the company held on 30.09.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/10/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.