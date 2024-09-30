AGM 30/09/2024 Outcome of 35th Annual General Meeting of STANDARD SURFACTANTS LIMITED (The Company) held on Monday, 30.09.2024 at 68-A, Dada Nagar, Kanpur-208022, U.P. commenced at 02:30 P.M. and concluded at 03:05 P.M. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) 35th Annual General Meeting voting results pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/10/2024) Re-submission of Proceedings/Outcome of 35th Annual General Meeting of the company held on 30.09.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/10/2024)