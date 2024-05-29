To

The Members of

STANDARD SURFACTANTS LIMTED Kanpur

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of STANDARD SURFACTANTS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information including notes to financial statement (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, thereof ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit (including comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SA’s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI’s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Report on Corporate Governance and Director’s Report including Annexures to Director’s Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report and Shareholder’s Information, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditor’s report thereon. The aforesaid report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the company’s annual report and if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and shall take appropriate actions, if required.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to the Standalone Financial statement in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and the Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report.

However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 197(16) of the Act, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of

India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure ‘A’ a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order;

3. As required by Section143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 3(h)(e) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 3(b) above on reporting under Section 143 (3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 3(h)(e) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the

Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company’s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at March 31, 2024.

iii. There has been no amount during the year, which is required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the

Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds ( which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the company from any person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

Beneficiaries;

c) Based on our audit procedure conducted that are considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that cause us to believe that the representation under sub- clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e) as provided under paragraph (3) (h) (iv) (a) & (b) above, contain any material misstatement. d) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

e) Based on our examination which includes test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated through the period for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software except: i. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at one of the accounting unit of the company for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of accounts through the year; ii. Further, in another unit the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled in the accounting software for maintaining the books of account w.e.f 5th May, 2023.

For the period where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instances of the audit trail features being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on the preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

FOR MITTAL GUPTA & CO. Chartered Accountants FRN 001874C

Sd/- (Fiza Gupta)

Partner Membership No. 429196

Place of signature: Kanpur

Date: 29.05.2024

UDIN: 24429196BKDCNF2359

Annexure A to the Independent Auditor’s Report to the members of STANDARD SURFACTANTS LIMITED on its financial statements dated 31.03.2024.

Report on the matters specified in paragraph 3 of the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order’) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 2 of ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section.

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The property, plant and equipment and right-of use assets have been physically verified by the management according to the programme of periodical verification in phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its property, plant and equipment.

No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, all the title deed of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the company

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right-of use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, inventory has been physically verified at reasonable intervals by the management. In our opinion, coverage and procedure of such verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and nature of its business. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such verification.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examinations of the records, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five Crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are not in agreement with the books of account of the Company. The details are :

(Rs in lakhs)

Quarter ending Value as per books of accounts Value as per quarterly statement submitted with lenders Difference 30-Jun-23 437.66 389.02 48.64 30-Sep-23 564.25 665.61 -101.36 31-Dec-23 555.99 506.33 49.66 31-Mar-24 693.48 558.29 135.19

iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examinations of the records, the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii) (a) to (e) of the said order are not applicable to the Company.

iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examinations of the records, the Company has not granted any loan or made any investment, or provide any guarantee or security to the parties covered under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iv) of the said order are not applicable to the Company.

v) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of section 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act read with the Companies (Acceptance & Deposit) Rules 2014 and other relevant provisions of the Act, to the extent notified. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the said order are not applicable to the Company.

vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii) In respect of statutory dues: a) According to the records of the company and information and explanations given to us, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it, with the appropriate authorities though there has been slight delay in few cases. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the particulars of the statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a), which have not been deposited on account of any dispute as on March 31, 2024 is attached in "Annexure A 1"

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of accounts, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, as income during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the books and records examined by us, in our opinion, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us including representation received from the management, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank, financial institution or other lenders.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On overall examination of the financial statement of the Company, prima facie, no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the books and records examined by us, the company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(x) (a) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the books and records examined by us, the company has made preferential allotment during the year and the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

xi) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(xi) (a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information & explanations and representation made by the management, no whistle- blower complaints have been received during the year (and up to the date of the report) by the company.

xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by applicable accounting standards.

xiv) (a) The Company have a formal internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year.

xv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence the provisions of paragraph 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the provision of paragraph 3 (xvi) (a) to (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, provisions of paragraph (xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us Section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 is not applicable to the company Act.

FOR MITTAL GUPTA & CO. Chartered Accountants FRN 001874C

Sd/-

(Fiza Gupta)

Partner Membership No. 429196

Place of signature: Kanpur

Date: 29.05.2024

UDIN: 24429196BKDCNF2359

Annexure 1

Details of Pending Cases and disputed amount before Adjudicating Authority of Central Excise, Service Tax and Trade tax/ Sales tax department/ authority.

Particulars Financial Year to which matter pertains Adjudicating authority where dispute is pending Unit Amount (Rs. in lacs) 2022-2024 (A) Trade tax Demand in dispute, 2005-2006 Case Reopen Trade 4.04 Total of (E) 4.04 (B) Trade tax (CST) 2001-2002 Dy Comm Commercial Tax ,Bhopal (SPL Div) 1.88 Mandideep, Bhopal 2003-2004 Dy Comm Commercial Tax ,Bhopal (SPL Div) 3.25 2006-2007 Dy Comm Commercial Tax ,Bhopal (SPL Div) 0.50 2009-2010 Dy Comm Commercial Tax ,Bhopal (SPL Div) 0.02 2010-2011 Dy Comm Commercial Tax ,Bhopal (SPL Div) 3.15 2011-2012 CTO Commercial Tax ,Mandideep (SPL Div) 1.87 2012-2013 CTO Commercial Tax ,Mandideep (SPL Div) 0.67 2013-2014 CTO Commercial Tax ,Mandideep (S03 Div) 4.87 2015-2016 CTO Commercial Tax ,Mandideep (SPL Div) 0.02 2015-2016 CTO Commercial Tax ,Mandideep (S03 Div) 0.26 Total of (F) 16.49 (C) Trade tax state(MPST) 2009-2010 Dy Comm Commercial Tax ,Bhopal (SPL Div) 0.02 Mandideep, Bhopal 2010-2011 Dy Comm Commercial Tax ,Bhopal (SPL Div) 0.92 2011-2012 Dy Comm Commercial Tax ,Bhopal (SPL Div) 0.30 2011-2012 CTO Commercial Tax ,Mandideep (S03 Div) 1.02 2015-2016 CTO Commercial Tax ,Mandideep (SPL Div) 0.02 2015-2016 CTO Commercial Tax ,Mandideep (S03 Div) 0.54 2016-2017 CTO Commercial Tax ,Mandideep (S03 Div) 2.95 Total of (G) 5.77 (D) Entry tax demand in dispute 2009-2010 Dy Comm Commercial Tax ,Bhopal (SPL Div) 1.76 Mandideep, Bhopal 2010-2011 Dy Comm Commercial Tax ,Bhopal (SPL Div) 1.25 Total of (H) 3.01 Grand total of A+B+C+D+E+F 29.31

Annexure B to the Independent Auditor’s Report to the members of STANDARD SURFACTANTS LIMITED on its financial statements dated 31.03.2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section

143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 4(f) of ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of STANDARD SURFACTANTS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Management and Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial

Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over

Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the

Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls System over Financial Reporting with reference to financial statements A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to these financial statements Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.\

FOR MITTAL GUPTA & CO. Chartered Accountants FRN 001874C

Sd/-

(Fiza Gupta)

Partner Membership No. 429196

Place of signature: Kanpur

Date: 29.05.2024

UDIN: 24429196BKDCNF2359