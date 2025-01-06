Stanpacks (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.76
-1.1
0.05
0.46
Depreciation
-0.38
-0.56
-0.58
-0.68
Tax paid
-1.55
-0.23
0.01
-0.04
Working capital
0.06
0.25
0.15
1.66
Other operating items
Operating
-2.64
-1.66
-0.36
1.39
Capital expenditure
0.05
1.08
0.34
0.02
Free cash flow
-2.58
-0.58
-0.02
1.41
Equity raised
-9.03
-6.34
-6.62
-7.45
Investing
0.04
0
0
0
Financing
6.29
14.66
10.77
13.69
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-5.29
7.73
4.12
7.64
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.