Stanpacks (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

15
(-3.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Stanpacks (India) Ltd

Stanpacks(India) FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.76

-1.1

0.05

0.46

Depreciation

-0.38

-0.56

-0.58

-0.68

Tax paid

-1.55

-0.23

0.01

-0.04

Working capital

0.06

0.25

0.15

1.66

Other operating items

Operating

-2.64

-1.66

-0.36

1.39

Capital expenditure

0.05

1.08

0.34

0.02

Free cash flow

-2.58

-0.58

-0.02

1.41

Equity raised

-9.03

-6.34

-6.62

-7.45

Investing

0.04

0

0

0

Financing

6.29

14.66

10.77

13.69

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-5.29

7.73

4.12

7.64

