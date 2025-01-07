Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
34.01
25.72
23.37
29.23
yoy growth (%)
32.26
10.03
-20.03
8.07
Raw materials
-23.63
-17.99
-14.23
-14.25
As % of sales
69.48
69.97
60.9
48.77
Employee costs
-3.04
-2.45
-2.64
-2.08
As % of sales
8.95
9.56
11.33
7.12
Other costs
-5.88
-3.96
-4.21
-9.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.28
15.42
18.03
33.3
Operating profit
1.45
1.29
2.27
3.15
OPM
4.27
5.03
9.72
10.79
Depreciation
-0.38
-0.56
-0.58
-0.68
Interest expense
-1.86
-1.88
-1.83
-2.11
Other income
0.02
0.04
0.19
0.11
Profit before tax
-0.76
-1.1
0.05
0.46
Taxes
-1.55
-0.23
0.01
-0.04
Tax rate
201.8
21.46
36.84
-10.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.32
-1.34
0.07
0.41
Exceptional items
9.02
0
0
0
Net profit
6.7
-1.34
0.07
0.41
yoy growth (%)
-597.33
-2,019.94
-83.26
132.74
NPM
19.7
-5.24
0.3
1.43
