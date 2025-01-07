iifl-logo-icon 1
Stanpacks (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15
(0.60%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

34.01

25.72

23.37

29.23

yoy growth (%)

32.26

10.03

-20.03

8.07

Raw materials

-23.63

-17.99

-14.23

-14.25

As % of sales

69.48

69.97

60.9

48.77

Employee costs

-3.04

-2.45

-2.64

-2.08

As % of sales

8.95

9.56

11.33

7.12

Other costs

-5.88

-3.96

-4.21

-9.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.28

15.42

18.03

33.3

Operating profit

1.45

1.29

2.27

3.15

OPM

4.27

5.03

9.72

10.79

Depreciation

-0.38

-0.56

-0.58

-0.68

Interest expense

-1.86

-1.88

-1.83

-2.11

Other income

0.02

0.04

0.19

0.11

Profit before tax

-0.76

-1.1

0.05

0.46

Taxes

-1.55

-0.23

0.01

-0.04

Tax rate

201.8

21.46

36.84

-10.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.32

-1.34

0.07

0.41

Exceptional items

9.02

0

0

0

Net profit

6.7

-1.34

0.07

0.41

yoy growth (%)

-597.33

-2,019.94

-83.26

132.74

NPM

19.7

-5.24

0.3

1.43

