SectorPackaging
Open₹16
Prev. Close₹15.54
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.54
Day's High₹16.25
Day's Low₹14.82
52 Week's High₹18
52 Week's Low₹9.4
Book Value₹11.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.15
P/E16.89
EPS0.92
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.1
6.1
6.1
6.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.79
0.53
2.19
-4.52
Net Worth
6.89
6.63
8.29
1.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
34.01
25.72
23.37
29.23
yoy growth (%)
32.26
10.03
-20.03
8.07
Raw materials
-23.63
-17.99
-14.23
-14.25
As % of sales
69.48
69.97
60.9
48.77
Employee costs
-3.04
-2.45
-2.64
-2.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.76
-1.1
0.05
0.46
Depreciation
-0.38
-0.56
-0.58
-0.68
Tax paid
-1.55
-0.23
0.01
-0.04
Working capital
0.06
0.25
0.15
1.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
32.26
10.03
-20.03
8.07
Op profit growth
12.25
-43.01
-27.95
22.98
EBIT growth
41.06
-58.85
-27.18
-5.55
Net profit growth
-597.33
-2,019.94
-83.26
132.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
G S Sridhar
Managing Director
G V Gopinath
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shobha Gupta
Chairman & Independent Directo
R Sukumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mahalakshmi S
Independent Director
R Mohan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Stanpacks (India) Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a Private Limited Company in Dec.91, Stanpacks (India) Limited was converted into a Public Limited Company in Aug.94. It is promoted by G P N Gupta and G Radhakrishna and their Associates. The Company is a unit of BLISS Group of Companies. This Chennai based group is a pioneer in the field of packaging having served the industrial packaging industry which comprises of PP Woven Sacks, PP Kraft, Boppack and Stanfab. It manufactures filling and discharging machinery which are used for bulk packing of free flowing materials like granules, powders, etc. And is also engaged in the manufacture of Polypropylene Bags.The Group that was started as a finance company in 1966 has since diversified its activities to the industrial sector from 1970 onwards by reviving the sick packaging unit. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of all types of flexible waterproof packaging material, PP/HDPE woven sacks and various other industrial packaging products. In the past several years of successful business, it had undertaken various domestic as well as international projects.In 1994-95, it had set up a project for integrated unit for the manufacture of HDPE woven sacks and tarpaulin with an installed capacity of 72 lac pa and 16 lac mtr pa, respectively. As a part of the project, it also acquired manufacturing facilities of three of its group concerns -- Polycoat Packaging Industries, Standard Packagings and Standard Paper Industries Corporation. To part-finance the project, t
Read More
The Stanpacks India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Stanpacks India Ltd is ₹9.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Stanpacks India Ltd is 16.89 and 1.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Stanpacks India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Stanpacks India Ltd is ₹9.4 and ₹18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Stanpacks India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.30%, 3 Years at 32.44%, 1 Year at 60.21%, 6 Month at 30.59%, 3 Month at 1.24% and 1 Month at 9.67%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.