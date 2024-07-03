Summary

Incorporated as a Private Limited Company in Dec.91, Stanpacks (India) Limited was converted into a Public Limited Company in Aug.94. It is promoted by G P N Gupta and G Radhakrishna and their Associates. The Company is a unit of BLISS Group of Companies. This Chennai based group is a pioneer in the field of packaging having served the industrial packaging industry which comprises of PP Woven Sacks, PP Kraft, Boppack and Stanfab. It manufactures filling and discharging machinery which are used for bulk packing of free flowing materials like granules, powders, etc. And is also engaged in the manufacture of Polypropylene Bags.The Group that was started as a finance company in 1966 has since diversified its activities to the industrial sector from 1970 onwards by reviving the sick packaging unit. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of all types of flexible waterproof packaging material, PP/HDPE woven sacks and various other industrial packaging products. In the past several years of successful business, it had undertaken various domestic as well as international projects.In 1994-95, it had set up a project for integrated unit for the manufacture of HDPE woven sacks and tarpaulin with an installed capacity of 72 lac pa and 16 lac mtr pa, respectively. As a part of the project, it also acquired manufacturing facilities of three of its group concerns -- Polycoat Packaging Industries, Standard Packagings and Standard Paper Industries Corporation. To part-finance the project, t

