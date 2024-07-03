iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Stanpacks (India) Ltd Share Price

15
(-3.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16
  • Day's High16.25
  • 52 Wk High18
  • Prev. Close15.54
  • Day's Low14.82
  • 52 Wk Low 9.4
  • Turnover (lac)0.54
  • P/E16.89
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.5
  • EPS0.92
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.15
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Stanpacks (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

16

Prev. Close

15.54

Turnover(Lac.)

0.54

Day's High

16.25

Day's Low

14.82

52 Week's High

18

52 Week's Low

9.4

Book Value

11.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.15

P/E

16.89

EPS

0.92

Divi. Yield

0

Stanpacks (India) Ltd Corporate Action

13 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Jul, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Stanpacks (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Stanpacks (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.90%

Non-Promoter- 1.44%

Institutions: 1.43%

Non-Institutions: 66.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Stanpacks (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.1

6.1

6.1

6.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.79

0.53

2.19

-4.52

Net Worth

6.89

6.63

8.29

1.58

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

34.01

25.72

23.37

29.23

yoy growth (%)

32.26

10.03

-20.03

8.07

Raw materials

-23.63

-17.99

-14.23

-14.25

As % of sales

69.48

69.97

60.9

48.77

Employee costs

-3.04

-2.45

-2.64

-2.08

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.76

-1.1

0.05

0.46

Depreciation

-0.38

-0.56

-0.58

-0.68

Tax paid

-1.55

-0.23

0.01

-0.04

Working capital

0.06

0.25

0.15

1.66

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

32.26

10.03

-20.03

8.07

Op profit growth

12.25

-43.01

-27.95

22.98

EBIT growth

41.06

-58.85

-27.18

-5.55

Net profit growth

-597.33

-2,019.94

-83.26

132.74

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Stanpacks (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Stanpacks (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

G S Sridhar

Managing Director

G V Gopinath

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shobha Gupta

Chairman & Independent Directo

R Sukumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mahalakshmi S

Independent Director

R Mohan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Stanpacks (India) Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a Private Limited Company in Dec.91, Stanpacks (India) Limited was converted into a Public Limited Company in Aug.94. It is promoted by G P N Gupta and G Radhakrishna and their Associates. The Company is a unit of BLISS Group of Companies. This Chennai based group is a pioneer in the field of packaging having served the industrial packaging industry which comprises of PP Woven Sacks, PP Kraft, Boppack and Stanfab. It manufactures filling and discharging machinery which are used for bulk packing of free flowing materials like granules, powders, etc. And is also engaged in the manufacture of Polypropylene Bags.The Group that was started as a finance company in 1966 has since diversified its activities to the industrial sector from 1970 onwards by reviving the sick packaging unit. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of all types of flexible waterproof packaging material, PP/HDPE woven sacks and various other industrial packaging products. In the past several years of successful business, it had undertaken various domestic as well as international projects.In 1994-95, it had set up a project for integrated unit for the manufacture of HDPE woven sacks and tarpaulin with an installed capacity of 72 lac pa and 16 lac mtr pa, respectively. As a part of the project, it also acquired manufacturing facilities of three of its group concerns -- Polycoat Packaging Industries, Standard Packagings and Standard Paper Industries Corporation. To part-finance the project, t
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Stanpacks India Ltd share price today?

The Stanpacks India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Stanpacks India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Stanpacks India Ltd is ₹9.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Stanpacks India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Stanpacks India Ltd is 16.89 and 1.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Stanpacks India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Stanpacks India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Stanpacks India Ltd is ₹9.4 and ₹18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Stanpacks India Ltd?

Stanpacks India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.30%, 3 Years at 32.44%, 1 Year at 60.21%, 6 Month at 30.59%, 3 Month at 1.24% and 1 Month at 9.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Stanpacks India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Stanpacks India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.90 %
Institutions - 1.44 %
Public - 66.66 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Stanpacks (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.