|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|STANPACKS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30 2024 among other Items. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 07.11.2024(consider and approve the quarterly unaudited financial results for Q2) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|STANPACKS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 among other items. Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance officer Outcome of Board Meeting_Unaudited Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Apr 2024
|12 Apr 2024
|STANPACKS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 30th Day of April 2024 to consider and to take on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and the year ended 31st March 2024 among other items Board Meeting Outcome For Standalone Audited Financials Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jan 2024
|10 Jan 2024
|STANPACKS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 25th Day of January 2024 to consider and to take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 among other items. Outcome of the Board Meeting-Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and the Nine Months ended as on 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/01/2024)
