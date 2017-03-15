State Bank of Travancore Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
71.1
533.28
435
50
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,950.02
5,193.1
4,524.82
4,314.98
Net Worth
6,021.12
5,726.38
4,959.82
4,364.98
Minority Interest
Debt
1,04,068.24
94,873.21
96,155.05
93,370.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
169.44
152.88
90.34
Total Liabilities
1,10,089.36
1,00,769.03
1,01,267.75
97,826.2
Fixed Assets
444.85
431.95
339.01
286.29
Intangible Assets
Investments
36,061.83
24,819.46
27,941.37
27,225.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
243.07
219.47
199.24
Networking Capital
296.73
546.09
-2,295.87
-2,136.15
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
4,714.15
5,541.93
1,874.67
1,707.32
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-4,417.42
-4,995.84
-4,170.54
-3,843.47
Cash
7,819.69
6,007.86
5,659.17
4,767.7
Total Assets
44,623.1
32,048.43
31,863.15
30,342.58
