iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

State Bank of Travancore Merged Balance Sheet

608.75
(1.34%)
Mar 15, 2017|03:57:12 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR State Bank of Travancore Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

71.1

533.28

435

50

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,950.02

5,193.1

4,524.82

4,314.98

Net Worth

6,021.12

5,726.38

4,959.82

4,364.98

Minority Interest

Debt

1,04,068.24

94,873.21

96,155.05

93,370.88

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

169.44

152.88

90.34

Total Liabilities

1,10,089.36

1,00,769.03

1,01,267.75

97,826.2

Fixed Assets

444.85

431.95

339.01

286.29

Intangible Assets

Investments

36,061.83

24,819.46

27,941.37

27,225.5

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

243.07

219.47

199.24

Networking Capital

296.73

546.09

-2,295.87

-2,136.15

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

4,714.15

5,541.93

1,874.67

1,707.32

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-4,417.42

-4,995.84

-4,170.54

-3,843.47

Cash

7,819.69

6,007.86

5,659.17

4,767.7

Total Assets

44,623.1

32,048.43

31,863.15

30,342.58

State Bank of Travancore Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR State Bank of Travancore Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.