State Bank of Travancore Merged Share Price

608.75
(1.34%)
Mar 15, 2017|03:57:12 PM

State Bank of Travancore Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

599.95

Prev. Close

600.7

Turnover(Lac.)

8,107.69

Day's High

613.9

Day's Low

599

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,328.47

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0.82

State Bank of Travancore Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

State Bank of Travancore(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

State Bank of Travancore(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:56 AM
Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 79.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 79.08%

Non-Promoter- 3.40%

Institutions: 3.40%

Non-Institutions: 17.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

State Bank of Travancore Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

71.1

533.28

435

50

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,950.02

5,193.1

4,524.82

4,314.98

Net Worth

6,021.12

5,726.38

4,959.82

4,364.98

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1,562.47

3,190.65

731.74

-2,235.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

State Bank of Travancore Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT State Bank of Travancore Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

Arundhati Bhattacharya

Director

J Sadakkadulla

Director

Neeraj Vyas

Director

M C Jacob

Director

Sajen Peter

Nominee (Govt)

Anshuman Sharma

Director

Jeevandas Narayan

Managing Director

Sasikumar C R

Director

Dinesh Kumar Khara

Director

Amulya Kumar Sahu

Director

Sandeep Bhatnagar

Nominee (Govt)

Manish Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by State Bank of Travancore Merged

Summary

State Bank of Travancore was established as the Travancore Bank on 12 Sep 1945 under the patronage of the then Maharaja of Travancore. It was the first public sector bank in India to link its network through satellite in 1994. It was also the first public sector bank to provide automated teller machines (ATMs) in Kerala, also during the same year.To give more thrust to the SSI sector, the bank has decided to open SSIbranches even outside its lead districts in Kerala. It also entered into anew business area viz leasing in 1994-95.SBT came with a quick customer service of Tele-banking for the first timein Pottam branch. Further, bank propose to introduce Anywhere Banking bywhich computerised branches located in one city can be interconnected sothe customer of one of these branches can transact business at any branchwithin the cluster.During 2005-2006, the Banks P&SB branch at Bangalore and Region III, Chennai secured ISO certification besides renewal of the certification in respect of NRI Thiruvalla, SSI Kottayam and Commercial branch, Chennai.A New Region at Mumbai headed by Deputy Manager has been formed during the year. One more Regional Office headed by Deputy General Manager is also been opened shortly at New Delhi.The Banks branch network improved from 690 to 704 at the end of March 2007. and the Banks ATM Stood at 296 of which 127 are off site. 244 ATMs are situated in Kerala. The Banks ATM Network is largest in the state.
