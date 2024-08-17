State Bank of Travancore Merged Summary

State Bank of Travancore was established as the Travancore Bank on 12 Sep 1945 under the patronage of the then Maharaja of Travancore. It was the first public sector bank in India to link its network through satellite in 1994. It was also the first public sector bank to provide automated teller machines (ATMs) in Kerala, also during the same year.To give more thrust to the SSI sector, the bank has decided to open SSIbranches even outside its lead districts in Kerala. It also entered into anew business area viz leasing in 1994-95.SBT came with a quick customer service of Tele-banking for the first timein Pottam branch. Further, bank propose to introduce Anywhere Banking bywhich computerised branches located in one city can be interconnected sothe customer of one of these branches can transact business at any branchwithin the cluster.During 2005-2006, the Banks P&SB branch at Bangalore and Region III, Chennai secured ISO certification besides renewal of the certification in respect of NRI Thiruvalla, SSI Kottayam and Commercial branch, Chennai.A New Region at Mumbai headed by Deputy Manager has been formed during the year. One more Regional Office headed by Deputy General Manager is also been opened shortly at New Delhi.The Banks branch network improved from 690 to 704 at the end of March 2007. and the Banks ATM Stood at 296 of which 127 are off site. 244 ATMs are situated in Kerala. The Banks ATM Network is largest in the state.