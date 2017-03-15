iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

State Bank of Travancore Merged Shareholding Pattern

608.75
(1.34%)
Mar 15, 2017|03:57:12 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

State Bank of Travancore Merged SHAREHOLDING

Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

79.08%

79.08%

79.08%

79.08%

79.08%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

3.4%

3.44%

3.11%

3.36%

2.92%

Non-Institutions

17.5%

17.46%

17.79%

17.54%

17.98%

Total Non-Promoter

20.91%

20.91%

20.91%

20.91%

20.91%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 79.08%

Non-Promoter- 3.40%

Institutions: 3.40%

Non-Institutions: 17.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

State Bank of Travancore Merged: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR State Bank of Travancore Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.