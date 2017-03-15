iifl-logo-icon 1
State Bank of Travancore Merged Cash Flow Statement

608.75
(1.34%)
Mar 15, 2017

QUICKLINKS FOR State Bank of Travancore Merged

State Bank of Travancore Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1,562.47

3,190.65

731.74

-2,235.2

Other operating items

Operating

1,562.47

3,190.65

731.74

-2,235.2

Capital expenditure

91.64

161.37

117.09

91.25

Free cash flow

1,654.12

3,352.02

848.83

-2,143.95

Equity raised

11,664.55

10,621.75

9,237.3

8,231.14

Investing

11,242.37

-3,121.91

715.86

4,787.91

Financing

1,95,198.91

1,81,631.52

1,76,271.61

1,61,473.39

Dividends paid

35.55

35.55

12.5

100

Net in cash

2,19,795.5

1,92,518.93

1,87,086.11

1,72,448.49

