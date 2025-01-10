Stellar Capital Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.96
24.96
24.96
24.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.47
22.24
23.02
22.71
Net Worth
46.43
47.2
47.98
47.67
Minority Interest
Debt
0.09
0.08
0.08
0.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
46.52
47.28
48.06
48.48
Fixed Assets
0.12
0.17
0.25
0.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.06
0.05
0.04
Networking Capital
32.38
27.77
1.08
-1.13
Inventories
5.57
2.19
1.34
1.77
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
28.31
27.25
0.59
0.59
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.5
-1.67
-0.85
-3.49
Cash
0.1
0.21
0.16
0.41
Total Assets
32.65
28.21
1.54
-0.32
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.