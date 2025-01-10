iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Stellar Capital Services Ltd Balance Sheet

6.5
(-4.27%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Stellar Capital Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.96

24.96

24.96

24.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

21.47

22.24

23.02

22.71

Net Worth

46.43

47.2

47.98

47.67

Minority Interest

Debt

0.09

0.08

0.08

0.81

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

46.52

47.28

48.06

48.48

Fixed Assets

0.12

0.17

0.25

0.36

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.05

0.06

0.05

0.04

Networking Capital

32.38

27.77

1.08

-1.13

Inventories

5.57

2.19

1.34

1.77

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

28.31

27.25

0.59

0.59

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.5

-1.67

-0.85

-3.49

Cash

0.1

0.21

0.16

0.41

Total Assets

32.65

28.21

1.54

-0.32

Stellar Capital : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Stellar Capital Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.