iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Stellar Capital Services Ltd Share Price

6.79
(-8.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.51
  • Day's High6.79
  • 52 Wk High8.78
  • Prev. Close7.39
  • Day's Low6.51
  • 52 Wk Low 3.9
  • Turnover (lac)0.81
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.6
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.95
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Stellar Capital Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

6.51

Prev. Close

7.39

Turnover(Lac.)

0.81

Day's High

6.79

Day's Low

6.51

52 Week's High

8.78

52 Week's Low

3.9

Book Value

18.6

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.95

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Stellar Capital Services Ltd Corporate Action

25 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

Stellar Capital Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Stellar Capital Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:05 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.04%

Non-Promoter- 75.95%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 75.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Stellar Capital Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.96

24.96

24.96

24.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

21.47

22.24

23.02

22.71

Net Worth

46.43

47.2

47.98

47.67

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.32

0.15

-0.93

-49.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Stellar Capital Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Stellar Capital Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pranay Aneja

Whole-time Director

Rajni Aneja

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Sumit Karmakar

Additional Director

Neha Gupta

Additional Director

Ravi Bhushan Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Heena Soni

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajan Kumar Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Stellar Capital Services Ltd

Summary

Stellar Capital Services Limited was originally incorporated with the Registrar of Companies on 20th October 1994 as Stellar Capital Services Private Limited. It was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Stellar Capital Services Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to such change of name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi, dated 1 August, 2013.The Company is a NBFC focused on providing bespoke financing solutions to its customers and has been in existence for more than two decades. At present, the Company is registered with the RBI as a NBFC not accepting public deposits under section 45 IA of the RBI Act, 1934.Stellar has an in-house team of experts to evaluate, value and estimate marketability of all kinds of assets. The Working Capital Loan provide short-term financial support for hassle-free management of day-to-day operations; easy option to cover recurring expenses like inventory management, accounts payable and payroll; flexible options to cater to seasonal fluctuations in business.Project finance include capital funding to mid-range and emerging corporate, based on projected cash flows and sufficient collateral. Financial assistance for expansion, diversification, funding for capital expenditure and other growth-oriented strategies of businesses. Easy loans against property collateral for various corporate requirements, ranging from debt consolidation to takeover of existing facilities. Enhanced focus on c
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Stellar Capital Services Ltd share price today?

The Stellar Capital Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.79 today.

What is the Market Cap of Stellar Capital Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Stellar Capital Services Ltd is ₹16.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Stellar Capital Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Stellar Capital Services Ltd is 0 and 0.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Stellar Capital Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Stellar Capital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Stellar Capital Services Ltd is ₹3.9 and ₹8.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Stellar Capital Services Ltd?

Stellar Capital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.52%, 3 Years at 28.05%, 1 Year at 67.95%, 6 Month at 74.70%, 3 Month at 23.37% and 1 Month at 9.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Stellar Capital Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Stellar Capital Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.05 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 75.95 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Stellar Capital Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.