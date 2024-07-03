Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹6.51
Prev. Close₹7.39
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.81
Day's High₹6.79
Day's Low₹6.51
52 Week's High₹8.78
52 Week's Low₹3.9
Book Value₹18.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.95
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.96
24.96
24.96
24.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.47
22.24
23.02
22.71
Net Worth
46.43
47.2
47.98
47.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.32
0.15
-0.93
-49.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pranay Aneja
Whole-time Director
Rajni Aneja
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Sumit Karmakar
Additional Director
Neha Gupta
Additional Director
Ravi Bhushan Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Heena Soni
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajan Kumar Singh
Reports by Stellar Capital Services Ltd
Summary
Stellar Capital Services Limited was originally incorporated with the Registrar of Companies on 20th October 1994 as Stellar Capital Services Private Limited. It was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Stellar Capital Services Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to such change of name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi, dated 1 August, 2013.The Company is a NBFC focused on providing bespoke financing solutions to its customers and has been in existence for more than two decades. At present, the Company is registered with the RBI as a NBFC not accepting public deposits under section 45 IA of the RBI Act, 1934.Stellar has an in-house team of experts to evaluate, value and estimate marketability of all kinds of assets. The Working Capital Loan provide short-term financial support for hassle-free management of day-to-day operations; easy option to cover recurring expenses like inventory management, accounts payable and payroll; flexible options to cater to seasonal fluctuations in business.Project finance include capital funding to mid-range and emerging corporate, based on projected cash flows and sufficient collateral. Financial assistance for expansion, diversification, funding for capital expenditure and other growth-oriented strategies of businesses. Easy loans against property collateral for various corporate requirements, ranging from debt consolidation to takeover of existing facilities. Enhanced focus on c
The Stellar Capital Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.79 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Stellar Capital Services Ltd is ₹16.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Stellar Capital Services Ltd is 0 and 0.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Stellar Capital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Stellar Capital Services Ltd is ₹3.9 and ₹8.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Stellar Capital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.52%, 3 Years at 28.05%, 1 Year at 67.95%, 6 Month at 74.70%, 3 Month at 23.37% and 1 Month at 9.16%.
