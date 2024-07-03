Summary

Stellar Capital Services Limited was originally incorporated with the Registrar of Companies on 20th October 1994 as Stellar Capital Services Private Limited. It was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Stellar Capital Services Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to such change of name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi, dated 1 August, 2013.The Company is a NBFC focused on providing bespoke financing solutions to its customers and has been in existence for more than two decades. At present, the Company is registered with the RBI as a NBFC not accepting public deposits under section 45 IA of the RBI Act, 1934.Stellar has an in-house team of experts to evaluate, value and estimate marketability of all kinds of assets. The Working Capital Loan provide short-term financial support for hassle-free management of day-to-day operations; easy option to cover recurring expenses like inventory management, accounts payable and payroll; flexible options to cater to seasonal fluctuations in business.Project finance include capital funding to mid-range and emerging corporate, based on projected cash flows and sufficient collateral. Financial assistance for expansion, diversification, funding for capital expenditure and other growth-oriented strategies of businesses. Easy loans against property collateral for various corporate requirements, ranging from debt consolidation to takeover of existing facilities. Enhanced focus on c

