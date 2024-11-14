|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Dec 2024
|25 Dec 2024
|Appointment of Independent Directors.
|Board Meeting
|18 Dec 2024
|18 Dec 2024
|Appointment of ceompany Seretary & Compliance Officer
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|12 Nov 2024
|Stellar Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Half yearly results for September 30th 2024. FInancial Results for 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|Stellar Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the half year and year ended March 31st 2024 The Board considered and approved Audited results for the half year & Year ended March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
