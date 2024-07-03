Stellar Capital Services Ltd Summary

Stellar Capital Services Limited was originally incorporated with the Registrar of Companies on 20th October 1994 as Stellar Capital Services Private Limited. It was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Stellar Capital Services Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to such change of name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi, dated 1 August, 2013.The Company is a NBFC focused on providing bespoke financing solutions to its customers and has been in existence for more than two decades. At present, the Company is registered with the RBI as a NBFC not accepting public deposits under section 45 IA of the RBI Act, 1934.Stellar has an in-house team of experts to evaluate, value and estimate marketability of all kinds of assets. The Working Capital Loan provide short-term financial support for hassle-free management of day-to-day operations; easy option to cover recurring expenses like inventory management, accounts payable and payroll; flexible options to cater to seasonal fluctuations in business.Project finance include capital funding to mid-range and emerging corporate, based on projected cash flows and sufficient collateral. Financial assistance for expansion, diversification, funding for capital expenditure and other growth-oriented strategies of businesses. Easy loans against property collateral for various corporate requirements, ranging from debt consolidation to takeover of existing facilities. Enhanced focus on collateral valuation and loan serviceability.Project finance into real estate facilitate the acquisition, construction and development of residential, commercial, retail, township and industrial real estate projects. Long-term loans for re-development projects and property development ventures. Structured Finance comprise of Customized term loans, inter-corporate deposits, subscription to debt instruments and convertible preference shares. It support acquisitions, expansions, buyouts and diversification.