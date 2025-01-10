Step Two Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.05
1.35
0.83
0.69
Net Worth
5.65
5.95
5.43
5.29
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.65
5.95
5.43
5.29
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.98
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.2
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.11
4.82
-0.03
0.66
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.04
0.82
0
0.39
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.08
4.14
0.06
0.39
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.14
-0.09
-0.12
Cash
0.29
0.27
0.75
0.33
Total Assets
5.59
5.1
0.73
1
