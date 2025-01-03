Step Two Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.02
0.03
-0.54
0.66
Other operating items
Operating
0.02
0.03
-0.54
0.66
Capital expenditure
-0.06
-0.05
0
0.01
Free cash flow
-0.04
-0.01
-0.53
0.67
Equity raised
-0.21
-0.23
-0.24
-0.29
Investing
-0.06
0.09
0.55
-0.62
Financing
0.1
0.1
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-0.21
-0.06
-0.22
-0.24
