Open₹33.51
Prev. Close₹33.51
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹36.99
Day's Low₹33.51
52 Week's High₹51.98
52 Week's Low₹25.84
Book Value₹10.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.95
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.05
1.35
0.83
0.69
Net Worth
5.65
5.95
5.43
5.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.02
0.03
-0.54
0.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Anujagarwal
Whole Time Director
MAHENDRA SHARDA PRASAD PANDEY
Independent Director
Laxmi Kant Jajodia
Independent Director
Anujagarwal
Director & Company Secretary
Poonam Bathwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Step Two Corporation Ltd
Summary
Step Two Corporation Limited was incorporated in 1994. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India. It is engaged in the business of investments and lending.
The Step Two Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹35.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Step Two Corporation Ltd is ₹14.95 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Step Two Corporation Ltd is 0 and 3.23 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Step Two Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Step Two Corporation Ltd is ₹25.84 and ₹51.98 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Step Two Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.98%, 3 Years at 77.73%, 1 Year at 43.03%, 6 Month at 11.75%, 3 Month at 5.58% and 1 Month at 9.32%.
