Step Two Corporation Ltd Share Price

35.2
(5.04%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open: 33.51
  Day's High: 36.99
  52 Wk High: 51.98
  Prev. Close: 33.51
  Day's Low: 33.51
  52 Wk Low: 25.84
  Turnover (lac): 0.04
  P/E: 0
  Face Value: 10
  Book Value: 10.91
  EPS: 0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.): 14.95
  Div. Yield: 0
No Records Found

Step Two Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

33.51

Prev. Close

33.51

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

36.99

Day's Low

33.51

52 Week's High

51.98

52 Week's Low

25.84

Book Value

10.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.95

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Step Two Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

Step Two Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Step Two Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.64%

Non-Promoter- 33.35%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Step Two Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.05

1.35

0.83

0.69

Net Worth

5.65

5.95

5.43

5.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.02

0.03

-0.54

0.66

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Step Two Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Step Two Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Anujagarwal

Whole Time Director

MAHENDRA SHARDA PRASAD PANDEY

Independent Director

Laxmi Kant Jajodia

Independent Director

Anujagarwal

Director & Company Secretary

Poonam Bathwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Step Two Corporation Ltd

Summary

Step Two Corporation Limited was incorporated in 1994. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India. It is engaged in the business of investments and lending.
Company FAQs

What is the Step Two Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Step Two Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹35.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Step Two Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Step Two Corporation Ltd is ₹14.95 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Step Two Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Step Two Corporation Ltd is 0 and 3.23 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Step Two Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Step Two Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Step Two Corporation Ltd is ₹25.84 and ₹51.98 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Step Two Corporation Ltd?

Step Two Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.98%, 3 Years at 77.73%, 1 Year at 43.03%, 6 Month at 11.75%, 3 Month at 5.58% and 1 Month at 9.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Step Two Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Step Two Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.64 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.36 %

