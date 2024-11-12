|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|STEP TWO CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today and Financial Results for Sep 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|STEP TWO CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Venue Date and Time for conducting Annual General Meeting for FY 2023-2024. 2. To approve the Annual General Meeting Notice for FY 2023-2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|STEP TWO CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Results-Financial Results for Jun 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|STEP TWO CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today and Financial Results for Mar 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Independent Directors Meeting
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|STEP TWO CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended 31st December 2023. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.