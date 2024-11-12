iifl-logo-icon 1
Step Two Corporation Ltd Board Meeting

34
(3.03%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:34:00 PM

Step Two Corp. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
STEP TWO CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today and Financial Results for Sep 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting16 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
STEP TWO CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Venue Date and Time for conducting Annual General Meeting for FY 2023-2024. 2. To approve the Annual General Meeting Notice for FY 2023-2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
STEP TWO CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Results-Financial Results for Jun 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting15 May 20247 May 2024
STEP TWO CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today and Financial Results for Mar 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)
Board Meeting27 Mar 202427 Mar 2024
Outcome of Independent Directors Meeting
Board Meeting13 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
STEP TWO CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended 31st December 2023. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.

