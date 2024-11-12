Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

STEP TWO CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today and Financial Results for Sep 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

STEP TWO CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Venue Date and Time for conducting Annual General Meeting for FY 2023-2024. 2. To approve the Annual General Meeting Notice for FY 2023-2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

STEP TWO CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Results-Financial Results for Jun 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 7 May 2024

STEP TWO CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today and Financial Results for Mar 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 27 Mar 2024

Outcome of Independent Directors Meeting

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024