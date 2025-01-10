Subam Papers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.63
1.63
1.63
1.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
197.41
164
159.85
132.58
Net Worth
199.04
165.63
161.48
134.21
Minority Interest
Debt
183.41
162.83
115.17
11.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
10.68
6.24
2.22
0
Total Liabilities
393.13
334.7
278.87
145.33
Fixed Assets
250.14
219.93
122.92
34.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.05
9.66
16.17
11.6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.31
Networking Capital
122.01
97.49
134.9
93.87
Inventories
57.33
42.21
51.43
23.93
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
110.76
94.82
72.69
61.67
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
21.24
40.1
69.28
51.14
Sundry Creditors
-50.64
-68.29
-44.25
-25.34
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-16.68
-11.35
-14.25
-17.53
Cash
10.93
7.62
4.89
5.21
Total Assets
393.13
334.7
278.88
145.32
