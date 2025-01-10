iifl-logo-icon 1
Subam Papers Ltd Balance Sheet

133.3
(0.11%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.63

1.63

1.63

1.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

197.41

164

159.85

132.58

Net Worth

199.04

165.63

161.48

134.21

Minority Interest

Debt

183.41

162.83

115.17

11.12

Deferred Tax Liability Net

10.68

6.24

2.22

0

Total Liabilities

393.13

334.7

278.87

145.33

Fixed Assets

250.14

219.93

122.92

34.33

Intangible Assets

Investments

10.05

9.66

16.17

11.6

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.31

Networking Capital

122.01

97.49

134.9

93.87

Inventories

57.33

42.21

51.43

23.93

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

110.76

94.82

72.69

61.67

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

21.24

40.1

69.28

51.14

Sundry Creditors

-50.64

-68.29

-44.25

-25.34

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-16.68

-11.35

-14.25

-17.53

Cash

10.93

7.62

4.89

5.21

Total Assets

393.13

334.7

278.88

145.32

