Subam Papers Ltd Share Price

148.5
(0.61%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open149.55
  • Day's High152.95
  • 52 Wk High174.5
  • Prev. Close147.6
  • Day's Low148
  • 52 Wk Low 115
  • Turnover (lac)62.96
  • P/E10.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value129.56
  • EPS14.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)345.19
  • Div. Yield0
Subam Papers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

149.55

Prev. Close

147.6

Turnover(Lac.)

62.96

Day's High

152.95

Day's Low

148

52 Week's High

174.5

52 Week's Low

115

Book Value

129.56

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

345.19

P/E

10.25

EPS

14.4

Divi. Yield

0

Subam Papers Ltd Corporate Action

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Subam Papers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Subam Papers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:57 AM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.66%

Non-Promoter- 11.79%

Institutions: 11.79%

Non-Institutions: 18.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Subam Papers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.63

1.63

1.63

1.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

197.41

164

159.85

132.58

Net Worth

199.04

165.63

161.48

134.21

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

493.86

508.3

329.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

493.86

508.3

329.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

3.42

2.32

3.32

Subam Papers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,386.4

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

423.05

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

562.75

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

304.95

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.25

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Subam Papers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

T Balakumar

Executive Director

Ramasubbu Venkatesh

Non Executive Director

Sudha Alagarsamy

Independent Director

Gurusamy Rathakrishna

Independent Director

Chelladurai Gunasingh Prithiviraj

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Poovalingam Nagarajan.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Subam Papers Ltd

Summary

Summary

Subam Papers Limited was originally incorporated on October 06, 2004, as a Private Limited Company in the name of Subam Papers Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu. The Company converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Subam Papers Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on May 15, 2024 by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre. The Company is in the business of manufacture, sale and dealing in Kraft Paper Boards, Duplex Boards, Cones, Tubes and other allied goods and primarily caters to the Indian Market and also doing exports directly and through merchant exporters. The products, Company manufacture are used in various industries, including automobiles, textiles, FMCG, food, distilleries, pharmaceuticals, electrical and electronics, printing and more, where packaging is indispensable.The Company began journey in 2004 with the incorporation of the company, laying the foundation for a future focused on innovation and sustainability in the paper industry. In 2005, it began the first commercial operation with Paper Machine 1 (PM1), producing thirty tons per day (TPD). By 2010, it expanded by installing a renewable energy windmill capacity to 1.7 MW. Later, the Company commissioned Paper Products Division of Subsidiary, Subam Paper & Boards Private Limited, which focused on producing high-quality paper products to meet diverse market needs in 2021. It then c
Company FAQs

What is the Subam Papers Ltd share price today?

The Subam Papers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹148.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Subam Papers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Subam Papers Ltd is ₹345.19 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Subam Papers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Subam Papers Ltd is 10.25 and 1.14 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Subam Papers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Subam Papers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Subam Papers Ltd is ₹115 and ₹174.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Subam Papers Ltd?

Subam Papers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -0.50% and 1 Month at 7.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Subam Papers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Subam Papers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.67 %
Institutions - 11.79 %
Public - 18.54 %

