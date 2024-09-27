SectorPaper
Open₹149.55
Prev. Close₹147.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹62.96
Day's High₹152.95
Day's Low₹148
52 Week's High₹174.5
52 Week's Low₹115
Book Value₹129.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)345.19
P/E10.25
EPS14.4
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.63
1.63
1.63
1.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
197.41
164
159.85
132.58
Net Worth
199.04
165.63
161.48
134.21
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
493.86
508.3
329.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
493.86
508.3
329.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
3.42
2.32
3.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,386.4
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
423.05
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
562.75
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
304.95
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.25
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
T Balakumar
Executive Director
Ramasubbu Venkatesh
Non Executive Director
Sudha Alagarsamy
Independent Director
Gurusamy Rathakrishna
Independent Director
Chelladurai Gunasingh Prithiviraj
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Poovalingam Nagarajan.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Subam Papers Ltd
Summary
Subam Papers Limited was originally incorporated on October 06, 2004, as a Private Limited Company in the name of Subam Papers Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu. The Company converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Subam Papers Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on May 15, 2024 by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre. The Company is in the business of manufacture, sale and dealing in Kraft Paper Boards, Duplex Boards, Cones, Tubes and other allied goods and primarily caters to the Indian Market and also doing exports directly and through merchant exporters. The products, Company manufacture are used in various industries, including automobiles, textiles, FMCG, food, distilleries, pharmaceuticals, electrical and electronics, printing and more, where packaging is indispensable.The Company began journey in 2004 with the incorporation of the company, laying the foundation for a future focused on innovation and sustainability in the paper industry. In 2005, it began the first commercial operation with Paper Machine 1 (PM1), producing thirty tons per day (TPD). By 2010, it expanded by installing a renewable energy windmill capacity to 1.7 MW. Later, the Company commissioned Paper Products Division of Subsidiary, Subam Paper & Boards Private Limited, which focused on producing high-quality paper products to meet diverse market needs in 2021. It then c
The Subam Papers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹148.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Subam Papers Ltd is ₹345.19 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Subam Papers Ltd is 10.25 and 1.14 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Subam Papers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Subam Papers Ltd is ₹115 and ₹174.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Subam Papers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -0.50% and 1 Month at 7.19%.
