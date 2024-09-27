Subam Papers Ltd Summary

Subam Papers Limited was originally incorporated on October 06, 2004, as a Private Limited Company in the name of Subam Papers Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu. The Company converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Subam Papers Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on May 15, 2024 by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre. The Company is in the business of manufacture, sale and dealing in Kraft Paper Boards, Duplex Boards, Cones, Tubes and other allied goods and primarily caters to the Indian Market and also doing exports directly and through merchant exporters. The products, Company manufacture are used in various industries, including automobiles, textiles, FMCG, food, distilleries, pharmaceuticals, electrical and electronics, printing and more, where packaging is indispensable.The Company began journey in 2004 with the incorporation of the company, laying the foundation for a future focused on innovation and sustainability in the paper industry. In 2005, it began the first commercial operation with Paper Machine 1 (PM1), producing thirty tons per day (TPD). By 2010, it expanded by installing a renewable energy windmill capacity to 1.7 MW. Later, the Company commissioned Paper Products Division of Subsidiary, Subam Paper & Boards Private Limited, which focused on producing high-quality paper products to meet diverse market needs in 2021. It then commissioned a 10 MW solar power plant in 2022. It introduced odour-free paper production and advanced water treatment technology in 2023. The Company further made a commissioning of 4 MW Solar Power Plant in 2024, thereby taking the total solar power capacity to 14 MW. The Company further acquired a controlling stake in Subam Paper & Boards Private Limited, making it a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary in 2024.The Company is proposing the IPO of 62,50,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.