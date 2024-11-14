|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|19 Dec 2024
|19 Dec 2024
|Conversion of loan to equity in wholly owned subsidiary (Subam Paper and Boards Private Limited) and investment in new LLP
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|Subam Papers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated financial statements for the Half Year ended September 30 2024 Declaration of Financial Results for Half Year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
