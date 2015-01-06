Suchak Trading Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
11.73
11.73
11.73
6.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.42
0.4
0.35
0.33
Net Worth
12.15
12.13
12.08
7.3
Minority Interest
Debt
0
5.83
5.83
5.84
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.09
0.07
0.07
0.07
Total Liabilities
12.24
18.03
17.98
13.21
Fixed Assets
0.58
1.22
1.26
1.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
6.4
6.4
6.4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
11.48
10.15
10.17
5.22
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
4.46
0.01
0.01
0
Debtor Days
355.58
13.52
16.34
0
Other Current Assets
10.93
10.23
10.23
5.28
Sundry Creditors
-3.82
0
0
0
Creditor Days
304.56
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.09
-0.09
-0.07
-0.06
Cash
0.17
0.25
0.15
0.29
Total Assets
12.23
18.02
17.98
13.21
