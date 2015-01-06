iifl-logo-icon 1
Suchak Trading Ltd Balance Sheet

104.5
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

11.73

11.73

11.73

6.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.42

0.4

0.35

0.33

Net Worth

12.15

12.13

12.08

7.3

Minority Interest

Debt

0

5.83

5.83

5.84

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.09

0.07

0.07

0.07

Total Liabilities

12.24

18.03

17.98

13.21

Fixed Assets

0.58

1.22

1.26

1.3

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

6.4

6.4

6.4

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

11.48

10.15

10.17

5.22

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

4.46

0.01

0.01

0

Debtor Days

355.58

13.52

16.34

0

Other Current Assets

10.93

10.23

10.23

5.28

Sundry Creditors

-3.82

0

0

0

Creditor Days

304.56

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.09

-0.09

-0.07

-0.06

Cash

0.17

0.25

0.15

0.29

Total Assets

12.23

18.02

17.98

13.21

