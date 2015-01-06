Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
4.57
0.26
0.22
0.19
yoy growth (%)
1,596.03
20.87
17.07
-30.31
Raw materials
-4.4
0
0
0
As % of sales
96.19
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.07
-0.05
-0.04
As % of sales
1.17
26.3
24.66
22.28
Other costs
-0.09
-0.09
-0.09
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.04
34.4
41.92
36.86
Operating profit
0.02
0.1
0.07
0.07
OPM
0.58
39.29
33.41
40.85
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
Interest expense
0
0
-9.1
0
Other income
0.1
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.07
0.06
0.03
0.02
Taxes
-0.05
-0.01
0
0
Tax rate
-67.64
-25.73
-31.12
-30.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.02
0.04
0.02
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.02
0.04
0.02
0.02
yoy growth (%)
-48.07
127.03
5.43
9.49
NPM
0.55
18.12
9.65
10.71
