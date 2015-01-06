iifl-logo-icon 1
Suchak Trading Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

104.5
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

4.57

0.26

0.22

0.19

yoy growth (%)

1,596.03

20.87

17.07

-30.31

Raw materials

-4.4

0

0

0

As % of sales

96.19

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.07

-0.05

-0.04

As % of sales

1.17

26.3

24.66

22.28

Other costs

-0.09

-0.09

-0.09

-0.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.04

34.4

41.92

36.86

Operating profit

0.02

0.1

0.07

0.07

OPM

0.58

39.29

33.41

40.85

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

Interest expense

0

0

-9.1

0

Other income

0.1

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.07

0.06

0.03

0.02

Taxes

-0.05

-0.01

0

0

Tax rate

-67.64

-25.73

-31.12

-30.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.02

0.04

0.02

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.02

0.04

0.02

0.02

yoy growth (%)

-48.07

127.03

5.43

9.49

NPM

0.55

18.12

9.65

10.71

