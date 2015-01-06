iifl-logo-icon 1
Suchak Trading Ltd Cash Flow Statement

104.5
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2015

Suchak Trading Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

0.07

0.06

0.03

0.02

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.01

0

0

Working capital

0.55

0.09

-0.14

0.25

Other operating items

Operating

0.52

0.09

-0.16

0.22

Capital expenditure

-1.12

0

0

0.12

Free cash flow

-0.59

0.09

-0.16

0.34

Equity raised

0.79

0.7

5.41

6.09

Investing

-6.4

0

0

0

Financing

5.83

11.66

11.67

11.67

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-0.37

12.45

16.92

18.11

Suchak Trading Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

