Suchak Trading Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0.07
0.06
0.03
0.02
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.01
0
0
Working capital
0.55
0.09
-0.14
0.25
Other operating items
Operating
0.52
0.09
-0.16
0.22
Capital expenditure
-1.12
0
0
0.12
Free cash flow
-0.59
0.09
-0.16
0.34
Equity raised
0.79
0.7
5.41
6.09
Investing
-6.4
0
0
0
Financing
5.83
11.66
11.67
11.67
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-0.37
12.45
16.92
18.11
