Suchak Trading Ltd Share Price

104.5
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Suchak Trading Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

104.5

Prev. Close

110

Turnover(Lac.)

0.15

Day's High

104.5

Day's Low

104.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

122.58

P/E

0

EPS

0.04

Divi. Yield

0

Suchak Trading Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Suchak Trading Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Suchak Trading Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:57 AM
Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Suchak Trading Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

11.73

11.73

11.73

6.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.42

0.4

0.35

0.33

Net Worth

12.15

12.13

12.08

7.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

4.57

0.26

0.22

0.19

yoy growth (%)

1,596.03

20.87

17.07

-30.31

Raw materials

-4.4

0

0

0

As % of sales

96.19

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.07

-0.05

-0.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

0.07

0.06

0.03

0.02

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.01

0

0

Working capital

0.55

0.09

-0.14

0.25

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1,596.03

20.87

17.07

-30.31

Op profit growth

-74.79

42.15

-4.25

-3.83

EBIT growth

19.31

110.32

4.7

10.33

Net profit growth

-48.07

127.03

5.43

9.49

No Record Found

Suchak Trading Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Suchak Trading Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Mahendrabhai Panchal

Director

Girishkumar Ruparel

Director

Nemchand Gala

Director

Kalpana Hemant Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Suchak Trading Ltd

Summary

Suchak Trading Ltd. was incorporated in September 22, 1984. The Company is engaged in the business of storage and warehousing.
