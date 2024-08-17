SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹104.5
Prev. Close₹110
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.15
Day's High₹104.5
Day's Low₹104.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)122.58
P/E0
EPS0.04
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
11.73
11.73
11.73
6.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.42
0.4
0.35
0.33
Net Worth
12.15
12.13
12.08
7.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
4.57
0.26
0.22
0.19
yoy growth (%)
1,596.03
20.87
17.07
-30.31
Raw materials
-4.4
0
0
0
As % of sales
96.19
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.07
-0.05
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0.07
0.06
0.03
0.02
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.01
0
0
Working capital
0.55
0.09
-0.14
0.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1,596.03
20.87
17.07
-30.31
Op profit growth
-74.79
42.15
-4.25
-3.83
EBIT growth
19.31
110.32
4.7
10.33
Net profit growth
-48.07
127.03
5.43
9.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Mahendrabhai Panchal
Director
Girishkumar Ruparel
Director
Nemchand Gala
Director
Kalpana Hemant Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Suchak Trading Ltd
Summary
Suchak Trading Ltd. was incorporated in September 22, 1984. The Company is engaged in the business of storage and warehousing.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.