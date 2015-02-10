Dear Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Annual Report together with the Audited Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2015.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS

Your Company financial performance during the year 2014-15 is summarized below:

(Rs. In Lacs)

Particulars Year 2014-2015 Year 2013-2014 Profit Before Depreciation 13.26 10.59 Less: Depreciation 5.41 4.00 Profit Before Tax 7.85 6.59 Less: Taxation 5.31 1.69 Profit After Tax 2.54 4.89

2. OPERATIONS

The Company’s revenue for the financial year ended March 31, 2015 stood at Rs.468.42 lacs as compared to Rs. 26.99lacs in the previous year. The Net Profit for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2015 stood at Rs 2.54lacs as against Rs. 4.89lacs in the previous year.

3. DIVIDEND

Your Directors have considered it prudent not to recommend any dividend on equity shares for the year ended March 31, 2015 in order to conserve the resources for future.

4. PUBLIC DEPOSITS

The Company has not invited any deposits from the public within the provisions of Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter -the Act- and any reference of section pertains to sections of this Act in this Annual Report unless stated otherwise) read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

5. AUDITORS

M/s. Abhishek Shah, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company retire at the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offer himself for re-appointment. The Company has received the Certificate under Section 139(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Audit and Auditors), Rules, 2014 from the Auditor.Your Directors recommend re-appointment M/s. Abhishek Shah, Chartered Accountants, (FRN 139411W) as theStatutory Auditors of the Company for the current financial year and fixation of his remuneration.

Mr.Ramesh Chandra Bagdi, Practicing Company Secretary, is the Secretarial Auditor of the Company and Secretarial Audit Report issued for the year under review is Annexed to this report.

6. AUDITORS’REPORT

The Auditors’ Report on the financial statement for the current year is self-explanatory, therefore does not require any further explanation.

Secretarial Audit report has been issued by Mr.Ramesh Chandra Bagdi, Practicing Company Secretary. The secretarial Audit Report has certain observations relating to ROC filings and suspension of the company. The Board has taken note of the same. The Board ensures to comply with the pending ROC compliances during the current year. Further, suspension of the company by BSE was without any issue of Show Cause Notice nor till date any communication has been received from BSE stating reasons for suspension. We understand from the act of BSE that the suspension has been an arbitrary act of BSE.

7. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Your Board comprises of efficient and able directors who have vast experience in this line of business.During the year under review, Mr. Mahendrabhai Panchal was appointed as Managing Director of the Company.

8. PARTICULARS OF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption, Foreign exchange Earnings and outgo as required under Section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is furnished here under.

SN Particulars Disclosure 1. Conservation of Energy and Power consumption The company continued to accord priority to conservation of energy and is continuing its efforts to utilise energy more efficiently. 2. Technology Absorption and Research & Development The company has not absorbed any technology nor any research & development work has been carried out. 3. Foreign Exch. - Earnings Nil Outgo Nil

9. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

There are no employees of the category specified in under Section 197 read with Rule 5 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014

10. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134 (3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors state that:

• In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

• The directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2015 and the profit for the year ended on that date;

• The directors have taken proper and sufficient care of the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

• The directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis:

• The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively;

• The Directors has devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating efficiently.

11. LISTING

The equity Shares of the Company is listed at the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE). The trading in equity shares of the Company is currently suspended vide BSE Notice No.20150101 -24 dated January 01, 2015.

12. AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Composition of Audit Committee was changed from time to time. The present composition of Audit Committee consists of the following members:

Mr. Nemchand Gala - Chairman Mr. Girishkumar Ruparel - Member Mrs.Kalpana Hemant Shah - Member

The above composition of the Audit Committee, interalia, consists of independent Directors. The Company has established a vigil mechanism to oversee through the committee, the genuine concerns expressed by the employees and other Directors. The Company has also provided adequate safeguards against victimization of employees and Directors who express their concerns. The Company has also provided direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee on reporting issues concerning the interests of the company employees and the Company. The more details of the Audit Committee are stated under Corporate Governance Report.

13. STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

The Share Transfer Committee constituted was renamed as The Share Transfer and Investors Grievances Committee. To comply with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and the listing agreement with the Stock Exchanges, the name of the Committee was further changed to Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

The Composition of Committee is as under:

Mr. Girishkumar Ruparel - Chairman Mr. Nemchand Gala - Member Mrs.Kalpana Hemant Shah - Member

14. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 framed there under, every listed company and prescribed class of companies, shall constitute Remuneration Committee (RC) of the Board consisting of 3 or more non - executive directors out of which not less than / shall be independent director.

The Composition of NRC was changed from time to time.

The present composition of NRC consists of the following members:

Mr. Girishkumar Ruparel

Mr. Nemchand Gala

Mrs.Kalpana Hemant Shah

The above composition of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, interalia, consists of only Non Executive Independent Directors. The Remuneration Committee have formulated a policy as prescribed under the Act which, interalia, includes criteria for determining qualification, positive attributes and independence of a director and recommended to the Boardfor adoption of the Policy. The Policy also covers recommendation to the Board on the remuneration to the Board of Independent Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees.

15. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE

The Company is not required to constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee due to non fulfillment of any of the conditions pursuant to section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013.

16. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The details forming part of the extract of the Annual Return in Form MGT 9 is annexed to this report.

17. SECRETARIAL AUDIT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under, M/s Ramesh Chandra Bagdi, Company Secretaries in Whole-time practice was appointed to conduct Secretarial Audit for the year ended 31st March, 2015.

M/s Ramesh Chandra Bagdi,Practising Company Secretaries has submitted Report on the Secretarial Audit forms a part of this report.

18. COMPANYS POLICY RELATING TO DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT, PAYMENT OF REMUNERATION AND DISCHARGE OF THEIR DUTIES

The Company has a Policy relating to appointment of Directors, payment of Managerial remuneration, Directors’ qualifications, positive attributes, independence of Directors and other related matters as provided under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and under the provisions of Listing Agreement.

19. PERFORMANCE EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement, the Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination and Remuneration and Compliance Committees, which covers various aspects of the Board’s functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board Culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors who also reviewed the performance of the Secretarial Department. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

20. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All the related party transactions, if any, that were entered into during the financial year were on an arm’s length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee and Board for approval.

21. INVESTOR SERVICES

The company has established connectivity with both the depositories viz. National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. (CDSL). In view of the numerous advantages offered by the Depository system, members are requested to avail of the facility of de-materialization of Company’s shares on either of the Depositories as aforesaid.

22. WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY

Company does not have any wholly owned subsidiary company.

23. HUMAN RESOURCES

Your Company considers people as one of the most valuable resources. It believes in the theme that success of any organization depends upon the engagement and motivation level of employees. All employees are committed to their work and proactively participate in their area of operations. The Company’s HR philosophy is to motivate and create an efficient work force as manpower is a vital resource contributing towards development and achievement of organisational excellence.

24. INTERNAL CONTROLS

The Company has an adequate system of internal checks on its day to day affairs, which acts as a internal control system commensurate with its size and the nature of its business.

The internal controls system of the Company are monitored and evaluated and reviewed by Management and Audit Committee of the Board of Directors. Auditor’s observations in confirmation to policy in force has also been received.

25. STATEMENT CONCERNING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY OF THE COMPANY

Pursuant to the requirement of Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement, the Company has constituted a Risk Management Committee. Business Risk Evaluation and Management is an ongoing process within the Organization. The Company has a robust risk management framework to identify, monitor and minimize risk as also identify business opportunities.

The objectives and scope of the Risk Management Committee broadly comprises:

• Oversight of risk management performed by the executive management;

• Reviewing the Risk Management Policy and Framework in line with Local legal requirements and SEBI guidelines

• Reviewing risks and evaluate treatment including initiating mitigation actions and ownership as per a pre-defined cycles.

• Defining framework for identification, assessment, monitoring, mitigation and reporting of risk.

Within its overall scope as aforesaid, the Committee shall review risk trends, exposure, potential impact analysis and mitigation plan.

The Risk management committee was constituted as on 10.02.2015

26. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company believes that Corporate Governance is a way of business life rather than legal compulsion. Your Directors re-affirm their commitment to the Corporate Governance standards prescribed by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) codified as Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with Stock Exchanges. Corporate Governance Report as well as Corporate Governance compliance certificate by Secretarial Auditors is set out is annexed to this Report. Management Discussion Analysis Report forms a part of Directors Report.

27. NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS CONDUCTED DURING THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW

The Company had 12 (Twelve) Board meetings during the financial year under review. The details of the Board meetings and the attendance of the Directors are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

28. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors takes opportunity to show gratitude towards the assistance and co-operation received from Banks and other Agencies and Shareholders resulting in good performance during the year under review.

Your Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the dedicated services rendered by Executives, staff and workers of the Company.