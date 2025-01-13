Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.07
24.07
9.75
9.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
87.55
76.92
20.03
12.96
Net Worth
111.62
100.99
29.78
22.51
Minority Interest
Debt
106.89
34.1
30.59
29.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.1
0.21
0.14
0.14
Total Liabilities
218.61
135.3
60.51
52.42
Fixed Assets
22.45
19.9
7
6.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
16.94
12.44
0.1
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.03
0
0
Networking Capital
179.05
91.21
53.18
44.98
Inventories
84.37
74.57
46.87
23.96
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
123.08
81.51
73.48
60.39
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
37.88
32.35
9.84
7.43
Sundry Creditors
-56.58
-91.89
-73.75
-44.22
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-9.7
-5.33
-3.26
-2.58
Cash
0.13
11.71
0.23
1.15
Total Assets
218.61
135.29
60.51
52.39
