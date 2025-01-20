iifl-logo-icon 1
Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd Key Ratios

43.3
(-1.90%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:45:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

30.66

Op profit growth

55.79

EBIT growth

56.51

Net profit growth

109.47

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.71

3.11

EBIT margin

3.46

2.89

Net profit margin

1.38

0.86

RoCE

14.39

RoNW

3.15

RoA

1.43

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.8

1.34

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

2.02

0.97

Book value per share

23.57

20.78

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-25.27

-25.68

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

82.36

Inventory days

39.02

Creditor days

-58.13

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.14

-1.66

Net debt / equity

1.26

0.98

Net debt / op. profit

3.97

4.23

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-92.73

-93.16

Employee costs

-0.83

-1.08

Other costs

-2.71

-2.63

Sudarshan Pharma : related Articles

No Record Found

