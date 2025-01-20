Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
30.66
Op profit growth
55.79
EBIT growth
56.51
Net profit growth
109.47
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.71
3.11
EBIT margin
3.46
2.89
Net profit margin
1.38
0.86
RoCE
14.39
RoNW
3.15
RoA
1.43
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.8
1.34
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
2.02
0.97
Book value per share
23.57
20.78
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-25.27
-25.68
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
82.36
Inventory days
39.02
Creditor days
-58.13
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.14
-1.66
Net debt / equity
1.26
0.98
Net debt / op. profit
3.97
4.23
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-92.73
-93.16
Employee costs
-0.83
-1.08
Other costs
-2.71
-2.63
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.