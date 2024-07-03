Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹51.05
Prev. Close₹48.62
Turnover(Lac.)₹528.99
Day's High₹51.05
Day's Low₹48.8
52 Week's High₹48.62
52 Week's Low₹5.82
Book Value₹4.63
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,174.42
P/E103.45
EPS0.47
Divi. Yield0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.07
24.07
9.75
9.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
87.55
76.92
20.03
12.96
Net Worth
111.62
100.99
29.78
22.51
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
463.54
461.33
357.09
193.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
463.54
461.33
357.09
193.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.61
1.12
0.46
0.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Hemal V Mehta
Joint Managing Director & CFO
Sachin V Mehta
Director
UJWALA VILAS SALVI
Director
SUBHASH GOVERDHANDASJI BISSA
Additional Director
Rushabh Prashant Patil
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd
Summary
Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Sudarshan Specialty Chemsolve Private Limited on July 23, 2008 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Later in the year 2016. name of the Company was changed from Sudarshan Specialty Chemsolve Private Limited to Sudarshan Pharma Industries Private Limited on 17 December 2016. Thereafter, the Company converted into a Public Limited pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders at the EGM held on December 12, 2016 and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited on January 5, 2017. The Company was promoted by Mr. Hemal V. Mehta & Mr. Sachin V. Mehta, who have a combined experience of over 25 years in the Special Chemical, Bulk drug and Pharmaceutical Industry. At present, Company is into Specialty Chemicals & Intermediates for Pharma, agro chemicals, Coating, various other industries. We are also into Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredients manufacturing. Our main focus is on Vitamin and API. The Company has setup its Unit at Palghar, Maharashtra. Key activities at this unit includes testing of raw materials to dispensing raw materials for formulations, to batch manufacturing as per approved standards, to packing of finished formulations, to storage and dispatch. Maharashtra Government policies and subsidies for new project is supportive and eases the initial financial burden required for setting up a large scale manufacturing
The Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd is ₹1174.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd is 103.45 and 10.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd is ₹5.82 and ₹48.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 523.33%, 6 Month at 498.03%, 3 Month at 9.80% and 1 Month at 13.33%.
