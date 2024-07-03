iifl-logo-icon 1
Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd Share Price

48.8
(0.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:27:00 PM

  • Open51.05
  • Day's High51.05
  • 52 Wk High48.62
  • Prev. Close48.62
  • Day's Low48.8
  • 52 Wk Low 5.82
  • Turnover (lac)528.99
  • P/E103.45
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value4.63
  • EPS0.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,174.42
  • Div. Yield0.06
No Records Found

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd Corporate Action

30 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Split

26 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.3

Record Date: 26 Aug, 2023

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

18 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Sep, 2024

21 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:39 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.38%

Non-Promoter- 13.07%

Institutions: 13.07%

Non-Institutions: 29.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.07

24.07

9.75

9.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

87.55

76.92

20.03

12.96

Net Worth

111.62

100.99

29.78

22.51

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

463.54

461.33

357.09

193.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

463.54

461.33

357.09

193.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.61

1.12

0.46

0.38

View Annually Results

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Hemal V Mehta

Joint Managing Director & CFO

Sachin V Mehta

Director

UJWALA VILAS SALVI

Director

SUBHASH GOVERDHANDASJI BISSA

Additional Director

Rushabh Prashant Patil

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd

Summary

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Sudarshan Specialty Chemsolve Private Limited on July 23, 2008 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Later in the year 2016. name of the Company was changed from Sudarshan Specialty Chemsolve Private Limited to Sudarshan Pharma Industries Private Limited on 17 December 2016. Thereafter, the Company converted into a Public Limited pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders at the EGM held on December 12, 2016 and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited on January 5, 2017. The Company was promoted by Mr. Hemal V. Mehta & Mr. Sachin V. Mehta, who have a combined experience of over 25 years in the Special Chemical, Bulk drug and Pharmaceutical Industry. At present, Company is into Specialty Chemicals & Intermediates for Pharma, agro chemicals, Coating, various other industries. We are also into Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredients manufacturing. Our main focus is on Vitamin and API. The Company has setup its Unit at Palghar, Maharashtra. Key activities at this unit includes testing of raw materials to dispensing raw materials for formulations, to batch manufacturing as per approved standards, to packing of finished formulations, to storage and dispatch. Maharashtra Government policies and subsidies for new project is supportive and eases the initial financial burden required for setting up a large scale manufacturing
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd share price today?

The Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd is ₹1174.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd is 103.45 and 10.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd is ₹5.82 and ₹48.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd?

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 523.33%, 6 Month at 498.03%, 3 Month at 9.80% and 1 Month at 13.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.39 %
Institutions - 13.07 %
Public - 29.54 %

