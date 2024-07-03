Summary

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Sudarshan Specialty Chemsolve Private Limited on July 23, 2008 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Later in the year 2016. name of the Company was changed from Sudarshan Specialty Chemsolve Private Limited to Sudarshan Pharma Industries Private Limited on 17 December 2016. Thereafter, the Company converted into a Public Limited pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders at the EGM held on December 12, 2016 and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited on January 5, 2017. The Company was promoted by Mr. Hemal V. Mehta & Mr. Sachin V. Mehta, who have a combined experience of over 25 years in the Special Chemical, Bulk drug and Pharmaceutical Industry. At present, Company is into Specialty Chemicals & Intermediates for Pharma, agro chemicals, Coating, various other industries. We are also into Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredients manufacturing. Our main focus is on Vitamin and API. The Company has setup its Unit at Palghar, Maharashtra. Key activities at this unit includes testing of raw materials to dispensing raw materials for formulations, to batch manufacturing as per approved standards, to packing of finished formulations, to storage and dispatch. Maharashtra Government policies and subsidies for new project is supportive and eases the initial financial burden required for setting up a large scale manufacturing

