iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd Split

44.14
(-2.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Sudarshan Pharma CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split30 Sep 202422 Nov 202423 Nov 2024101
The Board of Directors at their meeting held today, 30/Sep/2024 considered and approved sub-division of 1 (one) equity share of Rs.10/- each into 10 (Ten) equity shares of Re.1/- each (Rupee one only), subject to the approval of the shareholders and such other approvals as may be necessary. Record Date for the purpose of sub division/split of face value of shares. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SUDARSHAN PHARMA INDUSTRIES LTD, has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SUDARSHAN PHARMA INDUSTRIES LTD (543828) RECORD DATE 23.11.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 22/11/2024 DR-763/2024-2025 Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market Lot of SUDARSHAN PHARMA INDUSTRIES LTD (543828) pursuant to the Sub-Division of Equity Shares as given below, which will be effective from Friday, November 22, 2024: Scrip Code 543828 Scrip Name SUDARSHAN PHARMA INDUSTRIES LTD Current Market Lot 400 Revised Market Lot 4000 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE00TV01015 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 22/11/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 11.11.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20241111-5 dated November 11, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - New ISIN No. INE00TV01023 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 22-11-2024 (DR- 763/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 09.11.2024)

Sudarshan Pharma: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.