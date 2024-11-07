The Board of Directors at their meeting held today, 30/Sep/2024 considered and approved sub-division of 1 (one) equity share of Rs.10/- each into 10 (Ten) equity shares of Re.1/- each (Rupee one only), subject to the approval of the shareholders and such other approvals as may be necessary. Record Date for the purpose of sub division/split of face value of shares. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SUDARSHAN PHARMA INDUSTRIES LTD, has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SUDARSHAN PHARMA INDUSTRIES LTD (543828) RECORD DATE 23.11.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 22/11/2024 DR-763/2024-2025 Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market Lot of SUDARSHAN PHARMA INDUSTRIES LTD (543828) pursuant to the Sub-Division of Equity Shares as given below, which will be effective from Friday, November 22, 2024: Scrip Code 543828 Scrip Name SUDARSHAN PHARMA INDUSTRIES LTD Current Market Lot 400 Revised Market Lot 4000 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE00TV01015 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 22/11/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 11.11.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20241111-5 dated November 11, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - New ISIN No. INE00TV01023 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 22-11-2024 (DR- 763/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 09.11.2024)