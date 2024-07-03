Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd Summary

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Sudarshan Specialty Chemsolve Private Limited on July 23, 2008 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Later in the year 2016. name of the Company was changed from Sudarshan Specialty Chemsolve Private Limited to Sudarshan Pharma Industries Private Limited on 17 December 2016. Thereafter, the Company converted into a Public Limited pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders at the EGM held on December 12, 2016 and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited on January 5, 2017. The Company was promoted by Mr. Hemal V. Mehta & Mr. Sachin V. Mehta, who have a combined experience of over 25 years in the Special Chemical, Bulk drug and Pharmaceutical Industry. At present, Company is into Specialty Chemicals & Intermediates for Pharma, agro chemicals, Coating, various other industries. We are also into Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredients manufacturing. Our main focus is on Vitamin and API. The Company has setup its Unit at Palghar, Maharashtra. Key activities at this unit includes testing of raw materials to dispensing raw materials for formulations, to batch manufacturing as per approved standards, to packing of finished formulations, to storage and dispatch. Maharashtra Government policies and subsidies for new project is supportive and eases the initial financial burden required for setting up a large scale manufacturing unit.The Company outsources its manufacturing facility, deal in Import and Exports, indenting and Supply in Specialty chemicals, API & its intermediate. As per the clients need and requirement, the company provides order and get them manufactured from various suppliers in India and abroad regularly. Specialty chemicals and Intermediates having wide application in pharma, paint, food and adhesive Industry. It is also involved in Contract Manufacturing, outsource & Supply of Generic Pharma formulation and medicines to healthcare institution, Government, NGO and Hospitals. It also offer services of QC and Formulation Development to provide customised solutions to our customers and assist them in sourcing the innovative products as per their needs. The Company carries about Ethical marketing of Pharmaceutical formulation & products in the Domestic and International market through distribution network and Sales force under its own brand. Presently, the Company has joined hands with regular suppliers having FDA and WHO approved plant along with their own unit to supply pharma formulation and more than 100 generic pharma products. These units manufacture tablets, capsules, dry powder, dry injections powder, liquids, Injections & dry injections for their own brands.Apart from these, the Company has launched wide products range in pharma formulation such as Setdown, Pulmo relief, Fix Pollen, Flupimac and has established goodwill for quality products and have regular clients for the same. Further, it supplies generic pharmaceutical formulation as Make to order for bulk supply to the hospital, Health Centre of Corporate, Municipality and exports.The Company operate both in domestic and international markets. Presently, it is supplying Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients(APIs), Intermediates Finished Dosage Formulations (FDFs) and Specialty Chemicals (SCs) in the domestic markets. It has entered into MOU / Agreements with Storage Houses / Warehouses facility providers at Bhiwandi Thane, Maharashtra, Wada Palghar, Maharashtra and Baddi, Himachal Pradesh for using their premises for the stock keeping of the products. The Company has also entered into Lease Agreement with Group Company, Sudarshan Chempharm LLP for using its premises and land to set up proposed Manufacturing and Storage / Warehouse Facility at Wada, in Maharashtra.In domestic pharmaceuticals markets, currently, the Company has good presence and is servicing through a Supply Chain Network of Consignee Agents with products range. It also provide onsite support & assistance to clients using their Drug Intermediates and Specialty Chemicals.The Company made an Initial Public Offer by issuing 68,62,400 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10 each by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 50 Crore, through Fresh Issue in March, 2023.Ratna Lifesciences Private Limited was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary company on November 10, 2023. The Company achieved development of the molecule VITAMIN B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) from base root till the finished product and also manufactured all the intermediary products required to manufacture the finished API products of VITAMIN B6. It also achieved first milestone in developing the sample for the molecule VITAMIN B1 (Thiamine Hydrochloride) from Base Root for Manufacturing Process of VITAMIN B1. Life Science Chemical was incorporated on August 23, 2023.