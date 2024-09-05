iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd EGM

44.14
(-2.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Sudarshan Pharma CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM6 Sep 202430 Sep 2024
EGM 30/09/2024 We enclose the Voting Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 30th September 2024 at 5.00 pm through video conferencing / other audio visual means. An Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 30-September-2024 at 5.00 pm IST through video conferencing / other audio video means (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024) We enclose the Scrutinizers Report for the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 30th September 2024 at 5.00 pm through video conferencing / other audio visual means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024) Please find enclosed the revised voting results on the business transacted at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 30/09/2024 through video conferencing / other audio visual means, along with remote e-voting done by the members eligible to do so as per the Addendum issued by the Company as per the instructions of BSE Limited Please find enclosed the Scrutinizers Report on the business transacted at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 30/09/2024 through video conferencing / other audio visual means along with remote e-voting done by the members eligible to do so as per the Addendum issued by the Company as per the instructions of BSE Limited. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/11/2024)
EGM10 Jan 20245 Feb 2024
Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited hereby intimates the Stock Exchange about notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company that will be held on Monday, 05th February,2024 at 4.00 PM through Video Conferencing/ other Audio Visual Means. Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited hereby intimates the Stock Exchange about the newspaper publication on the Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company that will be held on Monday on 05th February,2024, through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.01.2024) Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited hereby intimates the Stock Exchange about the Summary of the proceedings and Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 05th February,2024 through VC/OAVM Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited hereby intimates the Stock Exchange about the Summary of Proceedings and Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 05th February,2024 through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024) Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited hereby clarifies the Stock Exchange that this submission of Proceedings of the EGM is not a delayed Submission but it is a reply to the query raised by the Stock Exchange. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.02.2024)

Sudarshan Pharma: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.