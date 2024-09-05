|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|6 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|EGM 30/09/2024 We enclose the Voting Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 30th September 2024 at 5.00 pm through video conferencing / other audio visual means. An Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 30-September-2024 at 5.00 pm IST through video conferencing / other audio video means (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024) We enclose the Scrutinizers Report for the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 30th September 2024 at 5.00 pm through video conferencing / other audio visual means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024) Please find enclosed the revised voting results on the business transacted at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 30/09/2024 through video conferencing / other audio visual means, along with remote e-voting done by the members eligible to do so as per the Addendum issued by the Company as per the instructions of BSE Limited Please find enclosed the Scrutinizers Report on the business transacted at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 30/09/2024 through video conferencing / other audio visual means along with remote e-voting done by the members eligible to do so as per the Addendum issued by the Company as per the instructions of BSE Limited. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/11/2024)
|EGM
|10 Jan 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited hereby intimates the Stock Exchange about notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company that will be held on Monday, 05th February,2024 at 4.00 PM through Video Conferencing/ other Audio Visual Means. Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited hereby intimates the Stock Exchange about the newspaper publication on the Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company that will be held on Monday on 05th February,2024, through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.01.2024) Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited hereby intimates the Stock Exchange about the Summary of the proceedings and Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 05th February,2024 through VC/OAVM Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited hereby intimates the Stock Exchange about the Summary of Proceedings and Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 05th February,2024 through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024) Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited hereby clarifies the Stock Exchange that this submission of Proceedings of the EGM is not a delayed Submission but it is a reply to the query raised by the Stock Exchange. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.02.2024)
