Board Meeting 10 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Friday January 10 2025 inter-alia to transact following businesses: i. To evaluate the proposal for raising of funds to augment the financial resources of the Company by way of issue of securities convertible instruments through any permissible method as may be decided by the Board subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company and to appoint necessary intermediaries if any for this purpose; and ii. any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. Raising of funds by way of creating, issuing and allotting up to 4,30,00,000 (Four Crores Thirty Lakhs Only) Fully Convertible Warrants Convertible into equivalent number of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company having face value of Re.1/- (Rupee One Only), in one or more tranches, to the persons belonging to Promoter / Promoter Group and Non-Promoter, Public Category (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.01.2025)

Board Meeting 18 Dec 2024 18 Dec 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and pursuant to the approval of the members obtained at the Extra-ordinary General Meeting held on 30th September, 2024 by means of Special Resolution and approval of the members obtained by way of Postal Ballot dated 3rd November, 2024 by means of ordinary resolution and In-Principal Approval obtained from BSE Limited, the Board of Directors of the Company have, at its meeting held on 18th December, 2024 at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 6.15 p.m., has inter-alia considered and approved the allotment of 9,00,000 convertible warrants of Rs.10/- each at a price of Rs.169.83, aggregating to Rs.15,28,47,000/- on preferential basis to the persons belonging to Promoter Category.

Board Meeting 31 Oct 2024 25 Oct 2024

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 We inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company will meet on Thursday 31-October-2024 to consider and approve inter alia the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the half year ended 30-September-2024.

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2024 24 Sep 2024

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) the proposal for sub-division / split of eqiuty shares of the Company; 2) Alternation in capital clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company; and 3) seek members approval for the aforesaid items. The Trading WIndow shall be closed upto 48 hours after the declaration of un-audited financial results for half year ended 30-September-2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today, 30/Sep/2024 considered and approved sub-division of 1 (one) equity share of Rs.10/- each into 10 (Ten) equity shares of Re.1/- each (Rupee one only), subject to the approval of the shareholders and such other approvals as may be necessary. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Jul 2024 1 Jul 2024

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of one or more of instruments comprising of equity shares convertible securities of any other description or warrants or debt securities through Private Placement / Preferential Issue / Qualified Institutions Placement or such other methods or combinations thereof and to approve ancillary actions for the above mentioned fund raising subject to such statutory / regulatory approvals as may be necessary.

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited hereby intimates the Stock Exchange about the Board Meeting to be scheduled on 27th May 2024 to discuss and consider the agendas as per the attachment annexed. APPOINTMENT OF MR NILESH THAKKAR , DR VISHVAS JOSHI, DR TAPAS KUMAR NANDI AND MR NIRAV SHAH AT THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 27.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024