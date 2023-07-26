|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|21 Jul 2023
|27 Aug 2023
|1 Sep 2023
|The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on July 21, 2023 approved the agendas contained in the outcome. Due to restriction on character limit, the Outcome of the Board meeting is attached in the PDF format for your records. The Company intends to intimate to the Stock Exchange that with reference to the captioned subject matter, this letter is in continuation to the letter dated SPIL/CS/SE/2023-2024/05 to further inform you certain changes and that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the company was held on July 21, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2023)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.