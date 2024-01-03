Sudeep Pharma Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
9.72
1.41
1.41
1.41
Preference Capital
2.25
0
0
0
Reserves
418.14
333.19
235.47
166.83
Net Worth
430.11
334.6
236.88
168.24
Minority Interest
Debt
120.3
60.48
70.52
72.66
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.16
6.85
6.17
4.92
Total Liabilities
557.57
401.93
313.57
245.82
Fixed Assets
192.98
139.38
115.42
124.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
31.51
28.75
18.7
15.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.97
3.11
2.52
0
Networking Capital
284.77
222.11
170.57
91.5
Inventories
64.6
45.42
52.4
26.33
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
162.24
141.22
126.27
122.92
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
107.42
87.25
96.89
29.6
Sundry Creditors
-37.45
-35.91
-40.7
-24.17
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-12.04
-15.87
-64.29
-63.18
Cash
45.35
8.59
6.35
14.87
Total Assets
557.58
401.94
313.56
245.82
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.