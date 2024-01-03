Sudeep Pharma Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,784.15
|91.59
|4,28,077.35
|564.22
|0.9
|4,511.27
|99.24
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,453.65
|68.15
|1,71,324.13
|696
|0.46
|2,660
|578.26
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,729.85
|59.15
|1,26,229.4
|597
|0.16
|2,707
|249.83
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,526.35
|23.72
|1,23,294.16
|1,210.53
|1.05
|4,495.16
|411.56
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
DRREDDY
1,250.1
|19.33
|1,04,335.99
|387.3
|0.64
|4,602.9
|377.56
