No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
9.72
1.41
1.41
1.41
Preference Capital
2.25
0
0
0
Reserves
418.14
333.19
235.47
166.83
Net Worth
430.11
334.6
236.88
168.24
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,759.7
|90.33
|4,22,210.97
|564.22
|0.91
|4,511.27
|99.24
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,475.25
|68.38
|1,71,897.54
|696
|0.46
|2,660
|578.26
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,793.15
|60.15
|1,28,371.67
|597
|0.16
|2,707
|249.83
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,514.65
|23.54
|1,22,349.07
|1,210.53
|1.06
|4,495.16
|411.56
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
DRREDDY
1,243.55
|19.23
|1,03,789.32
|387.3
|0.64
|4,602.9
|377.56
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
JAYSUKH JAYANTILAL BHAYANI
Managing Director
SUJIT JAYSUKH BHAYANI
Director
DR MICHAEL RUDOLF HEMPE
Director
NILS UWE GERSONDE
129/1/A GIDC Estate Nandesari,
Gujarat - 391340
Tel: +91 265 284 0656/329 1354
Website: https://www.sudeeppharma.com
Email: cs.sudeep@sudeepgroup.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Sudeep Pharma Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.