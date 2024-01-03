Sugs Lloyd Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.75
3.25
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.23
8.1
5.86
3.64
Net Worth
19.98
11.35
6.11
3.89
Minority Interest
Debt
18.57
8.36
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
38.55
19.72
6.11
3.89
Fixed Assets
1.05
0.22
0.25
0.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
35.65
18.71
5.4
2.13
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
24.54
9.74
9.04
3.5
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
18.9
13.81
12.61
14.97
Sundry Creditors
-1.87
-1.89
-7.21
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.92
-2.95
-9.04
-16.34
Cash
1.82
0.79
0.44
1.57
Total Assets
38.56
19.73
6.11
3.88
