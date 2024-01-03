iifl-logo

Sugs Lloyd Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sugs Lloyd Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.75

3.25

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.23

8.1

5.86

3.64

Net Worth

19.98

11.35

6.11

3.89

Minority Interest

Debt

18.57

8.36

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.01

0

0

Total Liabilities

38.55

19.72

6.11

3.89

Fixed Assets

1.05

0.22

0.25

0.17

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

35.65

18.71

5.4

2.13

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

24.54

9.74

9.04

3.5

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

18.9

13.81

12.61

14.97

Sundry Creditors

-1.87

-1.89

-7.21

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-5.92

-2.95

-9.04

-16.34

Cash

1.82

0.79

0.44

1.57

Total Assets

38.56

19.73

6.11

3.88

Sugs Lloyd Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sugs Lloyd Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.