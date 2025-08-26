No Record Found
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.75
3.25
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.23
8.1
5.86
3.64
Net Worth
19.98
11.35
6.11
3.89
Minority Interest
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
65.13
35.79
22.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
65.13
35.79
22.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
5.41
0.67
0.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,603.1
|44.94
|4,95,610.66
|3,485.3
|0.94
|33,470.73
|522.68
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
321.6
|61.02
|67,054.25
|127.85
|0.53
|3,925.3
|41.36
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
45.06
|31.08
|27,211.73
|139.77
|0.67
|1,293.98
|24.33
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
KPIL
1,286.55
|29.09
|21,970.74
|200.76
|0.7
|5,039.74
|420.72
K E C International Ltd
KEC
824.55
|66.82
|21,949.52
|36.83
|0.67
|4,029.94
|191.47
Managing Director
Priti Shah
Whole Time Director
Kapil Dev Marwah
Chairperson
Santosh Kumar Shah
Non Executive Director
Ghanshyam Dhananjay Gavali
Independent Director
Rajveer Singh
Independent Director
Kavita Rani
Independent Director
Dilip Kumar Agarwalla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nimmy Singh Chauhan
Office No.8B CSC-1 Mandawali,
Fazalpur,
Delhi - 110092
Tel: +91 95991 94186
Website: http://www.sugslloyds.com
Email: compliance@sugslloyds.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
