Sugs Lloyd Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

No Record Found

Sugs Lloyd Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sugs Lloyd Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

26 Aug, 2025|09:14 AM
Nov-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 99.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sugs Lloyd Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.75

3.25

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.23

8.1

5.86

3.64

Net Worth

19.98

11.35

6.11

3.89

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

65.13

35.79

22.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

65.13

35.79

22.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

5.41

0.67

0.52

Sugs Lloyd Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,603.1

44.944,95,610.663,485.30.9433,470.73522.68

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

321.6

61.0267,054.25127.850.533,925.341.36

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

45.06

31.0827,211.73139.770.671,293.9824.33

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd

KPIL

1,286.55

29.0921,970.74200.760.75,039.74420.72

K E C International Ltd

KEC

824.55

66.8221,949.5236.830.674,029.94191.47

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sugs Lloyd Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Priti Shah

Whole Time Director

Kapil Dev Marwah

Chairperson

Santosh Kumar Shah

Non Executive Director

Ghanshyam Dhananjay Gavali

Independent Director

Rajveer Singh

Independent Director

Kavita Rani

Independent Director

Dilip Kumar Agarwalla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nimmy Singh Chauhan

Registered Office

Office No.8B CSC-1 Mandawali,

Fazalpur,

Delhi - 110092

Tel: +91 95991 94186

Website: http://www.sugslloyds.com

Email: compliance@sugslloyds.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Company FAQs

What is the Sugs Lloyd Ltd share price today?

The Sugs Lloyd Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Sugs Lloyd Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sugs Lloyd Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 26 Aug ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sugs Lloyd Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sugs Lloyd Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 26 Aug ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sugs Lloyd Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sugs Lloyd Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sugs Lloyd Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 26 Aug ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sugs Lloyd Ltd?

Sugs Lloyd Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sugs Lloyd Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sugs Lloyd Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

