Suich Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
11.13
11.13
11.13
11.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.3
21.1
16.52
13.69
Net Worth
38.43
32.23
27.65
24.82
Minority Interest
Debt
38.44
26.89
27.31
17.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.43
0.8
0.03
Total Liabilities
76.87
59.55
55.76
42.64
Fixed Assets
12.86
15.4
17.78
4.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.33
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0
0
0.04
Networking Capital
62.87
43.6
36.13
33.38
Inventories
25.8
27.67
18.26
13.58
Inventory Days
74.37
62.6
57.31
Sundry Debtors
86.9
27.34
37.39
21.74
Debtor Days
73.49
128.19
91.75
Other Current Assets
3.13
1.37
1.31
7.75
Sundry Creditors
-48.27
-8.3
-18.74
-5.6
Creditor Days
22.31
64.25
23.63
Other Current Liabilities
-4.69
-4.48
-2.09
-4.09
Cash
0.77
0.55
1.85
5
Total Assets
76.87
59.55
55.76
42.64
