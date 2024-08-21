iifl-logo-icon 1
Suich Industries Ltd Share Price

4.33
(-4.84%)
Apr 19, 2021|09:16:45 AM

Suich Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

4.33

Prev. Close

4.55

Turnover(Lac.)

0.15

Day's High

4.33

Day's Low

4.33

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

45.45

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.6

P/E

1.07

EPS

4.03

Divi. Yield

0

Suich Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Suich Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Suich Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:57 PM
Sep-2019Jun-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.72%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.72%

Non-Promoter- 30.27%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Suich Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

11.13

11.13

11.13

11.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27.3

21.1

16.52

13.69

Net Worth

38.43

32.23

27.65

24.82

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

135.78

106.45

86.48

54.4

yoy growth (%)

27.55

23.09

58.96

Raw materials

-120.67

-93.99

-76.53

-47.63

As % of sales

88.87

88.29

88.49

87.55

Employee costs

-2.03

-1.41

-0.93

-0.75

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

5.25

3.97

3.18

3.04

Depreciation

-3.25

-2.32

-0.68

-0.77

Tax paid

-0.68

-1.14

-0.86

-0.76

Working capital

6.14

-0.39

17.18

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

27.55

23.09

58.96

Op profit growth

25.79

60.28

16.82

EBIT growth

21.05

38.53

22.38

Net profit growth

61.64

22.33

1.57

No Record Found

Suich Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Suich Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Gunnit Singh Allagh

Whole-time Director

Sanchit Allagh

Independent Director

Dinesh Suri

Independent Director

Upneet Birinder Chahal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Suich Industries Ltd

Summary

Suich Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name Delhi Fone N Batteries Private Limited on July 17, 2008. Subsequently, with a view of having a shorter name in order to boost exports in the International markets, the name of the Company, pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on October 11, 2012, was changed to Suich India Private Limited on 15 October 2012. Further, in order to increase the range of activities and to carry out business on a large scale it was decided to change the name and pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on December 06, 2012, the name of the Company was changed to Suich Industries Private Limited on December 12, 2012. Thereafter, the shareholders of the Company have vide special resolution passed at the extra-ordinary general meeting held on February 06, 2018, approved the conversion of the Company from private limited company to a public limited company on February 21, 2018 and the name of the Company was changed to Suich Industries Limited.Sanchit Allagh and Gunnit Singh Allagh are the Promoters of the Company. Sanchit Allagh and Gunnit Singh Allagh were the initial subscribers to the Memorandum of Association of the Company.The Promoters, Gunnit Singh Allagh and Sanchit Allagh started the business as a wholesale trading and distribution concern fo
