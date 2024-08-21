Summary

Suich Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name Delhi Fone N Batteries Private Limited on July 17, 2008. Subsequently, with a view of having a shorter name in order to boost exports in the International markets, the name of the Company, pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on October 11, 2012, was changed to Suich India Private Limited on 15 October 2012. Further, in order to increase the range of activities and to carry out business on a large scale it was decided to change the name and pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on December 06, 2012, the name of the Company was changed to Suich Industries Private Limited on December 12, 2012. Thereafter, the shareholders of the Company have vide special resolution passed at the extra-ordinary general meeting held on February 06, 2018, approved the conversion of the Company from private limited company to a public limited company on February 21, 2018 and the name of the Company was changed to Suich Industries Limited.Sanchit Allagh and Gunnit Singh Allagh are the Promoters of the Company. Sanchit Allagh and Gunnit Singh Allagh were the initial subscribers to the Memorandum of Association of the Company.The Promoters, Gunnit Singh Allagh and Sanchit Allagh started the business as a wholesale trading and distribution concern fo

