Suich Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.33
(-4.84%)
Apr 19, 2021|09:16:45 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

135.78

106.45

86.48

54.4

yoy growth (%)

27.55

23.09

58.96

Raw materials

-120.67

-93.99

-76.53

-47.63

As % of sales

88.87

88.29

88.49

87.55

Employee costs

-2.03

-1.41

-0.93

-0.75

As % of sales

1.49

1.32

1.07

1.39

Other costs

-0.64

-1.17

-2.84

-0.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.47

1.1

3.29

1.34

Operating profit

12.42

9.87

6.16

5.27

OPM

9.15

9.28

7.12

9.69

Depreciation

-3.25

-2.32

-0.68

-0.77

Interest expense

-4.02

-3.69

-2.35

-1.48

Other income

0.11

0.11

0.06

0.02

Profit before tax

5.25

3.97

3.18

3.04

Taxes

-0.68

-1.14

-0.86

-0.76

Tax rate

-12.96

-28.8

-27.31

-25.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.57

2.83

2.31

2.27

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.57

2.83

2.31

2.27

yoy growth (%)

61.64

22.33

1.57

NPM

3.37

2.65

2.67

4.18

