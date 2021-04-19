Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
135.78
106.45
86.48
54.4
yoy growth (%)
27.55
23.09
58.96
Raw materials
-120.67
-93.99
-76.53
-47.63
As % of sales
88.87
88.29
88.49
87.55
Employee costs
-2.03
-1.41
-0.93
-0.75
As % of sales
1.49
1.32
1.07
1.39
Other costs
-0.64
-1.17
-2.84
-0.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.47
1.1
3.29
1.34
Operating profit
12.42
9.87
6.16
5.27
OPM
9.15
9.28
7.12
9.69
Depreciation
-3.25
-2.32
-0.68
-0.77
Interest expense
-4.02
-3.69
-2.35
-1.48
Other income
0.11
0.11
0.06
0.02
Profit before tax
5.25
3.97
3.18
3.04
Taxes
-0.68
-1.14
-0.86
-0.76
Tax rate
-12.96
-28.8
-27.31
-25.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.57
2.83
2.31
2.27
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.57
2.83
2.31
2.27
yoy growth (%)
61.64
22.33
1.57
NPM
3.37
2.65
2.67
4.18
