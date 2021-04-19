Suich Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
5.25
3.97
3.18
3.04
Depreciation
-3.25
-2.32
-0.68
-0.77
Tax paid
-0.68
-1.14
-0.86
-0.76
Working capital
6.14
-0.39
17.18
Other operating items
Operating
7.46
0.11
18.8
Capital expenditure
0.87
15.86
0.11
Free cash flow
8.34
15.97
18.91
Equity raised
33.04
27.37
26.92
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
13.26
19.46
14.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
54.64
62.81
59.87
