Suich Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.33
(-4.84%)
Apr 19, 2021|09:16:45 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Suich Industries Ltd

Suich Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

5.25

3.97

3.18

3.04

Depreciation

-3.25

-2.32

-0.68

-0.77

Tax paid

-0.68

-1.14

-0.86

-0.76

Working capital

6.14

-0.39

17.18

Other operating items

Operating

7.46

0.11

18.8

Capital expenditure

0.87

15.86

0.11

Free cash flow

8.34

15.97

18.91

Equity raised

33.04

27.37

26.92

Investing

0

0

0

Financing

13.26

19.46

14.03

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

54.64

62.81

59.87

