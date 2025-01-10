iifl-logo-icon 1
Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

81.9
(-0.19%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.72

5.72

5.72

5.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.23

10.4

10.29

10.17

Net Worth

15.95

16.12

16.01

15.89

Minority Interest

Debt

5.26

6.29

8.95

16.44

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

21.21

22.41

24.96

32.33

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.01

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.33

0.23

0.32

0.27

Inventories

0.24

0.24

0.24

0.24

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.2

0.18

0.28

0.21

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.11

-0.19

-0.2

-0.18

Cash

0.33

0.02

0.04

1.13

Total Assets

0.66

0.25

0.37

1.4

