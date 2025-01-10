Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.72
5.72
5.72
5.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.23
10.4
10.29
10.17
Net Worth
15.95
16.12
16.01
15.89
Minority Interest
Debt
5.26
6.29
8.95
16.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
21.21
22.41
24.96
32.33
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.01
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.33
0.23
0.32
0.27
Inventories
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.24
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.2
0.18
0.28
0.21
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.11
-0.19
-0.2
-0.18
Cash
0.33
0.02
0.04
1.13
Total Assets
0.66
0.25
0.37
1.4
