Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Sept-2014
|Mar-2014
|Sept-2013
Gross Sales
0.54
0.02
5.19
2.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.54
0.02
5.19
2.15
Other Operating Income
0.71
0.97
1
0.56
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Total Income
1.25
0.99
6.19
2.71
Total Expenditure
0.5
1.44
5.88
2.6
PBIDT
0.75
-0.45
0.31
0.11
Interest
0.19
0
0.34
0
PBDT
0.55
-0.45
-0.04
0.11
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.04
0
-0.01
0.03
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.52
-0.45
-0.03
0.07
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.52
-0.45
-0.03
0.07
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.06
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.58
-0.45
-0.03
0.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.9
0
0
0.13
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.72
5.72
5.72
5.72
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
48,30,750
48,30,750
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
84.43
84.43
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
8,91,000
8,91,000
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
100
100
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
15.57
15.57
0
PBIDTM(%)
138.88
-2,250
5.97
5.11
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
96.29
-2,250
-0.57
3.25
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.