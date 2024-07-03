iifl-logo-icon 1
Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd Half Yearly Results

79.04
(-0.49%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Sept-2014Mar-2014Sept-2013

Gross Sales

0.54

0.02

5.19

2.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.54

0.02

5.19

2.15

Other Operating Income

0.71

0.97

1

0.56

Other Income

0

0

0

0

Total Income

1.25

0.99

6.19

2.71

Total Expenditure

0.5

1.44

5.88

2.6

PBIDT

0.75

-0.45

0.31

0.11

Interest

0.19

0

0.34

0

PBDT

0.55

-0.45

-0.04

0.11

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.04

0

-0.01

0.03

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.52

-0.45

-0.03

0.07

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.52

-0.45

-0.03

0.07

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.06

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.58

-0.45

-0.03

0.07

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.9

0

0

0.13

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.72

5.72

5.72

5.72

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

48,30,750

48,30,750

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

84.43

84.43

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

8,91,000

8,91,000

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

100

100

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

15.57

15.57

0

PBIDTM(%)

138.88

-2,250

5.97

5.11

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

96.29

-2,250

-0.57

3.25

Sujala Trading &: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd

