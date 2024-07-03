Summary

Sujala Trading and Holdings Limited is a Company limited by shares, incorporated in December, 1981. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of investment in shares & securities and registered with the RBI as Non-banking Financial Company and offers loans and other credit facilities and private funding etc.The Company was originally incorporated with an object to carry on the business of Investment in Shares & Securities etc. and registered with RBI as Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and also offers most sorts of banking services, such as loans and credit facilities, private funding, trading in stocks and shares, and other obligations. The company is financial intermediaries engaged primarily in the business of delivering credit and trading in stocks and shares. It plays an important role in channelizing the scarce financial resources to capital formation. It supplement the role of banking sector in meeting the increasing financial needs of the corporate sector, delivering credit to the unorganized sector and to small local borrowers. It provide a wide range of services such as, loans and investments and a wide variety of services provided by them. Company is a financial institution carrying on as its main business of the acquisition of securities and providing finance whether by making loans or advances.

