Open₹80
Prev. Close₹80.02
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.75
Day's High₹80.5
Day's Low₹80
52 Week's High₹82
52 Week's Low₹28.25
Book Value₹28.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)45.89
P/E36.54
EPS2.19
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.72
5.72
5.72
5.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.23
10.4
10.29
10.17
Net Worth
15.95
16.12
16.01
15.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.04
-1.61
0.39
-1.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
7.96
7.02
2.75
0.56
7.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7.96
7.02
2.75
0.56
7.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.76
1.68
1.54
Other Income
0
0.02
0
0
0
Chairman & Managing Director
Subhadeep Mukherjee
Independent Director
Gourav Goel
Independent Director
Tapashi Naha Roy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prerna Mall
Director
Priyankar Basu Mallick
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Sujala Trading and Holdings Limited is a Company limited by shares, incorporated in December, 1981. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of investment in shares & securities and registered with the RBI as Non-banking Financial Company and offers loans and other credit facilities and private funding etc.The Company was originally incorporated with an object to carry on the business of Investment in Shares & Securities etc. and registered with RBI as Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and also offers most sorts of banking services, such as loans and credit facilities, private funding, trading in stocks and shares, and other obligations. The company is financial intermediaries engaged primarily in the business of delivering credit and trading in stocks and shares. It plays an important role in channelizing the scarce financial resources to capital formation. It supplement the role of banking sector in meeting the increasing financial needs of the corporate sector, delivering credit to the unorganized sector and to small local borrowers. It provide a wide range of services such as, loans and investments and a wide variety of services provided by them. Company is a financial institution carrying on as its main business of the acquisition of securities and providing finance whether by making loans or advances.
The Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹80.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd is ₹45.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd is 36.54 and 2.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd is ₹28.25 and ₹82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.94%, 3 Years at 65.82%, 1 Year at 131.94%, 6 Month at 124.65%, 3 Month at 130.61% and 1 Month at 136.40%.
