Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd Share Price

80.2
(0.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:09:00 AM

  • Open80
  • Day's High80.5
  • 52 Wk High82
  • Prev. Close80.02
  • Day's Low80
  • 52 Wk Low 28.25
  • Turnover (lac)2.75
  • P/E36.54
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value28.92
  • EPS2.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)45.89
  • Div. Yield0
Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

80

Prev. Close

80.02

Turnover(Lac.)

2.75

Day's High

80.5

Day's Low

80

52 Week's High

82

52 Week's Low

28.25

Book Value

28.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

45.89

P/E

36.54

EPS

2.19

Divi. Yield

0

Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:18 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 15.57%

Non-Promoter- 84.42%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 84.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.72

5.72

5.72

5.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.23

10.4

10.29

10.17

Net Worth

15.95

16.12

16.01

15.89

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.04

-1.61

0.39

-1.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

7.96

7.02

2.75

0.56

7.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7.96

7.02

2.75

0.56

7.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.76

1.68

1.54

Other Income

0

0.02

0

0

0

Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Subhadeep Mukherjee

Independent Director

Gourav Goel

Independent Director

Tapashi Naha Roy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prerna Mall

Director

Priyankar Basu Mallick

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd

Summary

Sujala Trading and Holdings Limited is a Company limited by shares, incorporated in December, 1981. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of investment in shares & securities and registered with the RBI as Non-banking Financial Company and offers loans and other credit facilities and private funding etc.The Company was originally incorporated with an object to carry on the business of Investment in Shares & Securities etc. and registered with RBI as Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and also offers most sorts of banking services, such as loans and credit facilities, private funding, trading in stocks and shares, and other obligations. The company is financial intermediaries engaged primarily in the business of delivering credit and trading in stocks and shares. It plays an important role in channelizing the scarce financial resources to capital formation. It supplement the role of banking sector in meeting the increasing financial needs of the corporate sector, delivering credit to the unorganized sector and to small local borrowers. It provide a wide range of services such as, loans and investments and a wide variety of services provided by them. Company is a financial institution carrying on as its main business of the acquisition of securities and providing finance whether by making loans or advances.
Company FAQs

What is the Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd share price today?

The Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹80.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd is ₹45.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd is 36.54 and 2.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd is ₹28.25 and ₹82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd?

Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.94%, 3 Years at 65.82%, 1 Year at 131.94%, 6 Month at 124.65%, 3 Month at 130.61% and 1 Month at 136.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 15.57 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 84.43 %

