Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd Board Meeting

80.84
(-0.46%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Sujala Trading & CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 13th Day of November 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at 1A Grant Lane 2nd Floor Room No- 202 Kolkata- 700 012 West Bengal at 1.00 P.M. Hence pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is to intimate that the Board will consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Statement for the Quarter ended on 30th September 2024 along with other businesses. Pursuant to Reg 33 please find enclosed result. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024) We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has at its meeting held on 13.11.2024 at registered office of the Company. The meeting started at 1.00 P.M. and concluded at 3.00 P.M Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we report the outcome of the Board Meeting held today as follows: The statement of the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended on September 30, 2024 is approved at the Board Meeting. A copy of the Unaudited Standalone Financial Result and Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on September 30, 2024 are enclosed herewith. The same is approved for the publication in the Newspaper. This is for your kind information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting26 Aug 202426 Aug 2024
We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has at its meeting held on 26.08.2024 at registered office of the Company. The meeting started at 1.30 P.M. and concluded at 2.45 P.M Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III Part A Para A (7), it is to intimate that, Kanchan Maheswari, a practicing Company Secretary having C. P. No: 20877 is appointed as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025 and Gourav Saraf has been appointed as the scrutinizer of the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on September 30,2024 at the Registered office of the Company to scrutinize the voting at the Annual General Meeting and the remote e-voting process by the Board of Director at its meeting held on 26th August, 2024. Read less..
Board Meeting2 Aug 202423 Jul 2024
Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday the 2nd Day of August 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at 1A Grant Lane 2nd Floor Room No- 202 Kolkata- 700 012 West Bengal at 1.00 P.M. Hence pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is to intimate that the Board will consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Statement for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with other businesses. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has at its meeting held on 02.08.2024 at registered office of the Company. The meeting started at 1.00 P.M. and concluded at 3.00 P.M Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we report the outcome of the Board Meeting held today as follows: The statement of the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 is approved at the Board Meeting. A copy of the Unaudited Standalone Financial Result and Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 are enclosed herewith. The same is approved for the publication in the Newspaper. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202416 May 2024
Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 30th Day of May 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at 1A Grant Lane 2nd Floor Room No- 202 Kolkata- 700 012 West Bengal at 1.00 P.M. Hence pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is to intimate that the Board will consider and approve the Audited Financial Statement for the Quarter as well as financial year ended on 31st March 2024 along with other businesses. Pursuant to Regualtion 33 please find attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.06.2024) Pursuant To Regulations 30 please find attached financial. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has at its meeting held on 30.05.2024 at registered office of the Company. The meeting started at 01.00 P.M. and concluded at 5.00 P.M Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with the Schedule III it is to intimate that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. 30-05-2024 approves the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024. Read less.. Pursuant to Reg 30 please find attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202423 Jan 2024
Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 14thDay of February 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at 1A Grant Lane 2nd Floor Room No- 202 Kolkata- 700 012 West Bengal at 1.30 P.M. Hence pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is to intimate that the Board will consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on December 31 2023 along with other routine business on that Meeting. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has at its meeting held on 14.02.2024 at registered office of the Company. The meeting started at 01.30 P.M. and concluded at 6.00 P.M. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that, the Board of Directors at their Meeting held today i.e. on February 14, 2024 have considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results for the half year ended December 31, 2023. December Quarter Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Sujala Trading &: Related News

No Record Found

